ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Instant Analysis: Takeaways from Marcus Freeman's Opening Press Conference Dec. 6

By Jack Freeman
247Sports
247Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTim Prister with his key takeaways from Marcus Freeman's...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
IrishBreakdown

It's Official: Marcus Freeman Is The New Head Coach At Notre Dame

Notre Dame has officially hired Marcus Freeman as its next head football coach. The school sent out an announcement this morning and the press conference will be on Monday. “It is an honor to be named the head coach of Notre Dame Football,” Freeman said in the press release from Notre Dame. “I am eternally grateful to both Father [John] Jenkins and Jack Swarbrick for giving me the opportunity to lead the exceptional men who make this program what it is. Notre Dame is a very special place and I look forward to pursuing a national championship with the most outstanding student-athletes, coaches and staff in college football.”
NOTRE DAME, IN
247Sports

Highlights from Willie Taggart's Wednesday press conference

Then, there was one. On Saturday, Nov. 27, the Florida Atlantic Owls will play host to Middle Tennessee to close out the regular season. With a 5-6 record for FAU, the game will present FAU's final chance of making their third consecutive bowl game and their second under head coach Willie Taggart.
COLLEGE SPORTS
aseaofred.com

5 Things to Know from Hugh Freeze’s Wednesday Press Conference: Army

Liberty is back in action this Saturday to take on Army at noon on ESPN+. The Flames will be looking get to the 8-win plateau for a third consecutive season under head coach Hugh Freeze. On Wednesday, as opposed to his usual Thursday press conference due to Thanksgiving, Freeze met with the media to give his final update prior to kickoff. Here are the main takeaways from his media session.
FOOTBALL
Yakima Herald Republic

Instant analysis: Three impressions from UW men's win over South Dakota State

Nov. 24—Terrell Brown Jr. wasn't letting go of the basketball. Not after the career night he had against South Dakota State. When the final horn blared following the Washington men's basketball team's 87-76 victory in the second game of the Crossover Classic, the Husky senior point walked off the Sanford Pentagon court clutching the ball.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Notre Dame#Opening Press Conference
thecomeback.com

College football world speculating about Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman

The college football world was rocked on Monday when it was reported that Brian Kelly was leaving Notre Dame to become the new head coach of the LSU Tigers. In a week that includes Lincoln Riley leaving Oklahoma to take over at USC, it’s saying something that this is the bombshell we did not see coming.
NFL
The Daily

Three takeaways from Kalen DeBoer’s introductory press conference

On Tuesday morning, Kalen DeBoer was introduced as the 30th head coach of the Washington football team. Here are three key takeaways from Tuesday morning’s introductory press conference with DeBoer and UW Director of Athletics Jennifer Cohen. Offensive focus. It's no secret to fans that the Huskies have been seriously...
SEATTLE, WA
thecomeback.com

Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman reportedly has lots of options

With his pick of high-profile defensive coordinator positions, Freeman chose Notre Dame over LSU. Ironically, Kelly has now left Notre Dame to be the head coach for the LSU Tigers, and there’s a report that he wants Freeman to follow him and become, presumably, the highest-paid coordinator in the nation.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Sports
Oklahoma Daily

OU football: Takeaways from Joe Castiglione, Joseph Harroz, Bob Stoops press conference after Lincoln Riley's departure

Following the departure of coach Lincoln Riley for USC, Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione, President Joseph Harroz and interim coach Bob Stoops held a press conference to discuss the situation on Monday afternoon. Harroz revealed that he and Castiglione had been working on a contract extension for Riley across multiple...
COLLEGE SPORTS
New York Post

Marcus Freeman’s Notre Dame introduction is an adrenaline rush

Marcus Freeman burst through a side door in the room his Notre Dame football team gathered in, pumped both hands in the air and roared as he walked toward his players — who’d risen from their kneeling positions and started jumping. Moments prior, another Notre Dame staffer had introduced Freeman...
COLLEGE SPORTS
uhnd.com

Notre Dame Head Coach Marcus Freeman’s Interview from ESPN College Gameday

New Notre Dame head football coach Marcus Freeman was on ESPN College Gameday on Saturday morning for his first national interview since officially being named head coach of the Fighting Irish. Freeman stressed that his message for the team is it’s all about now and not the future in his nearly five-minute interview with the GameDay crew.
COLLEGE SPORTS
vavel.com

The key quotes from Anthony Sweeney's post-Sheffield Wednesday press conference

Anthony Sweeney believes that he is passing the club into good hands after ending his period in interim charge of Hartlepool United with a 3-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday in the Papa John’s Trophy. Sweeney took charge of the Pools following Dave Challinor’s switch to National League side Stockport County...
SOCCER
247Sports

News & Notes from Hubert Davis' Press Conference

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Hubert Davis met with reporters on Tuesday ahead of North Carolina's ACC-Big Ten Challenge matchup with No. 24 Michigan on Wednesday night. Here are our running notes from what Davis said ... * Team has worked on transition defense a lot since the start of the...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Watch: Marcus Freeman Ready For the Challenge

Marcus Freeman was formally introduced on Monday as the 30th Head Coach at Notre Dame. He spoke about the importance of upholding the Notre Dame tradition, the need to be a relentless recruiter, and that the Irish will only achieve greatness by building a group of players with a competitive spirit that challenges everything about the program.
FOOTBALL
uhnd.com

Marcus Freeman: New Notre Dame HC Nailed Opening Presser by Being Himself

Notre Dame officially introduced Marcus Freeman as its new head football coach on Monday afternoon, and just as he’s won over the Notre Dame players over the last eleven months, he won over everyone watching simply by being himself and embracing Notre Dame. He didn’t use a lot of cliches or coachspeak. Hell, he didn’t even have to fake an accent to try to fit in. He was just himself, and in the process, he absolutely nailed his first official press conference as the head coach of the Fighting Irish.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Boston

Boston College QB Phil Jurkovec To Stay At School, Won’t Enter NFL Draft Until 2023

BOSTON (CBS) — Phil Jurkovec is hanging around at the Heights. The redshirt junior quarterback told the Boston College coaching staff that he’ll be returning to play in 2022, according to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel. “He’ll be among the top quarterbacks NFL scouts will be watching in 2022 for the 2023 draft,” Thamel said. The Pittsburgh native and Notre Dame transfer suffered a hand injury this year, limiting him to just six games. He completed 52 of his 96 passes (54.2 percent) for 914 yards with seven touchdowns and four interceptions this year. In 2020, his first at BC, he completed 61 percent of his passes for 2,558 yards with 17 touchdowns and five interceptions. His best game of the year came on Nov. 13 at Georgia Tech, when he completed 13 of 20 passes for 310 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions, while also rushing for 71 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries.  
NFL
247Sports

247Sports

39K+
Followers
271K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy