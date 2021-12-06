Amazing Race's Will Jardell and James Wallington Tied the Knot! See Pics from Their Wedding
Will Jardell and James Wallington wed Friday evening in New Orleans — exactly three years to the day after they...people.com
Will Jardell and James Wallington wed Friday evening in New Orleans — exactly three years to the day after they...people.com
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0