ST. CLOUD -- Now that we've had a few rounds of snow, with more in the forecast, the city of St. Cloud is reminding you about some snow removal ordinances. Property owners are required to clear public sidewalks of snow and ice within 24 hours after the end of a snowfall. You should shovel the full width of the sidewalk on all sides of your property.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO