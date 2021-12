Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from the sport back in 2020 after defeating Justin Gaethje. He retired with an impressive record of 29-0, and his legacy is something every lightweight will be tested upon in the future. He started his own promotion Eagle FC, and is now working to expand his promotion, and bring out the best fighters from all around the world, and give them a chance to become the next big superstar.

UFC ・ 11 DAYS AGO