Georgia Tech guard Lotta-Maj Lahtinen was honored Tuesday as one of 30 women’s basketball players who are candidates for the Senior CLASS Award. The award goes to Division I seniors in 10 different sports who demonstrate excellence in competition, community service, academics and character. Lahtinen was named the ACC’s most improved player in the 2020-21 season, is a two-time member of the All-ACC women’s basketball academic team and has taken part in a number community service activities, such as volunteering with teammates with Habitat for Humanity and reading to children at local schools.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 8 HOURS AGO