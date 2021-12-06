ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Duke's Mayo Bowl to feature North Carolina-South Carolina — and a chance for hospitality gains

By Erik Spanberg
Charlotte Business Journal
Charlotte Business Journal
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Title sponsor Duke's Mayo endured several challenges for the bowl game...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Tigers Today: Palmetto Bowl 'part of the DNA of South Carolina'

Good morning, Clemson fans, and welcome to Tigers Today. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Tigers sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Clemson football, recruiting, basketball and more in Tigers Today.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
myrtlebeachonline.com

Making sense of South Carolina bowl situation. SEC is overloaded with eligible teams

SEC bowl tie-ins The bowl-matching system functions through a process not altogether different from sorority rush. Each bowl-eligible school will present three options it would be in favor of to the Southeastern Conference in the coming days. The bowl games, too, will have their own preference of squads. From there, the SEC works as the conduit to match bowl games and teams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WBTV

Clemson blanks South Carolina for 7th straight win in Palmetto Bowl

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Saturday night, Dabo Swinney makes rivalry history leading the Clemson Tigers past the South Carolina Gamecocks, 30-0. Swinney becomes the first coach to capture seven consecutive victories in the Palmetto Bowl. It marks the first shutout in the Palmetto Bowl since 1989, when the Tigers...
CLEMSON, SC
wwno.org

The 'Carolina Squat' is now illegal on North Carolina's roads

They're certainly eye-catching, but they're also dangerous: That's the verdict on the "Carolina Squat," a modification to vehicles that raises their front while keeping their rear end low to the ground. Police in North Carolina are now on the lookout for any squatted cars or trucks, which this week became...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
Seattle Times

Jackson State, South Carolina State meet in Celebration Bowl

Jackson State (11-1, Southwestern Athletic Conference) vs. South Carolina State (6-5, Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), Dec. 18, noon ET. Jackson State: QB Shedeur Sanders has thrown for 3,056 yards with 29 touchdowns and just six interceptions. South Carolina State: WR Shaquan Davis averages better than 20 yards on his 38 receptions...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
abccolumbia.com

Gamecocks and Tar Heels Set to Meet in Duke’s Mayo Bowl

The University of South Carolina football program has accepted a bid to play in the 2021 Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Thursday, December 30, against the North Carolina Tar Heels, it was announced today by the Charlotte Sports Foundation, owner and operator of the game. The game, scheduled for Bank of America Stadium (74,867) in Charlotte, N.C., will kick off at 11:30 am ET and will be televised nationally on ESPN.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Sporting News

College football fans might finally see a mayo bath at the 2021 Duke's Mayo Bowl — on one condition

In the inaugural Duke's Mayo Bowl last season, fans expected to see a mayo bath instead of an energy drink bath at the end of the game. Well, everyone was disappointed when the normal Gatorade containers splashed over Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst after the Badgers beat Wake Forest. There is hope for a mayo bath for this year's Duke's Mayo Bowl between North Carolina and South Carolina, though.
COLLEGE SPORTS
uppercumberlandreporter.com

White County’s Caydra Parker Signs With South Carolina

White County softball star Caydra Parker took the next step in her academic and athletic career when she signed her National Letter of Intent to play at the next level at the University of South Carolina. The powerful outfielder said she was being recruited by several schools, including several Big...
WHITE COUNTY, TN
Island Packet Online

Offseason decisions loom as Gamecocks prepare for bowl game against North Carolina

Shane Beamer stood at the podium at the front of South Carolina’s defensive meeting room and took a brief moment to himself. One year ago Sunday, news broke that Beamer was slated to be the next head football coach at South Carolina. Three-hundred and sixty-five days later, the former Oklahoma and Georgia assistant stood at the front of a room full of reporters headed to his first bowl game as a head coach after guiding the Gamecocks to a 6-6 record in 2021.
NFL
AL.com

Vaccine-exemption case, university president, sports hall of fame: Down in Alabama

Most people will recognize multiple names on the list of people who made the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022. Those names include a 17-year NFL star who’s now coaching high school ball. And the veteran pitcher who the Braves traded away when they picked up a minor leaguer named John Smoltz. And the first SEC softball coach to win the Women’s College World Series.
ALABAMA STATE
Charlotte Business Journal

Charlotte Business Journal

Charlotte, NC
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
241K+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/charlotte

Comments / 0

Community Policy