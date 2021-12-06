ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Indiana Orthopedics marks 1,000th Mako robot surgery

By Carly Behm -
 5 days ago

Surgeons from Fishers-based Central Indiana Orthopedics completed their 1,000th surgery with Stryker's Mako robot, according to the Hamilton County Reporter. Jamie Kay, MD, completed the...

