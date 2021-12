This could have been so juicy. Instead, it is as dried out as 4-day-old Thanksgiving turkey. This could have been dripping with more than the usual venom that ordinarily oozes out of the Giants-Eagles rivalry. Instead, the Giants are so dismal that they manage to suck the life out of so many intriguing scenarios, turning a game that should be filled with revenge vibes into just another Sunday for Giants’ fans to hope their team can get in and out without too much indignity emanating from MetLife Stadium.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO