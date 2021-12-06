Bron Breakker Names WWE Star He Wants To Face At WrestleMania

During an appearance on the Casual Conversations podcast, Bryan Danielson talked about his Wrestlemania 37 match against Roman Reigns and Edge:. “The Wrestlemania moment was just weird, I really honestly didn’t feel like I belonged in that triple threat match with Roman and Edge. I thought the story was strong enough on its own for it to be just them. I knew for sure what I was going to do contract-wise, but I knew I was going to be taking some time off. When my contract expired, it was the last day of April. I was like okay even If I come back I should do something where I wrestle somebody else and kind of put them over at Wrestlemania. I thought Jey Uso would’ve been a great choice for that but you know somebody else in that vein. So that was my thinking going out. When I walked out for the match at Wrestlemania, it felt so empty. Fans were cheering and all that kind of stuff. When I wrestle, I feel everything. What I remember most about that match is just feeling empty and thinking oh man, I legitimately felt like am I gonna die… Is this a premonition that I’m gonna die and I wasn’t even freaked out.”

WWE ・ 11 DAYS AGO