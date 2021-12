The Octagon remained in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 44 event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Jose Aldo vs. Rob Font. The highly anticipated bantamweight main event proved to be a thrilling five round war. Rob Font was seemingly able to get off the better volume of punches throughout the fight, but it was the powerful kicks and right hands of ‘The King of Rio’ that proved to be the difference. Jose Aldo was able to drop the American on multiple occasions during the contest, cruising to a unanimous decision win. It was a vintage performance from Aldo and following the fight he called out former bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw.

UFC ・ 7 DAYS AGO