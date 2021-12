Cherie Dennis, Sachin Shailendra and Vic Reynolds will serve as speakers for Georgia Southern University’s Fall 2021 Commencement ceremonies on Dec. 11, 13 and 14. Georgia Southern University will hold three commencement ceremonies for undergraduate and graduate students from each of the University’s 10 colleges. The commencement ceremony on Dec. 11 will be held at the Savannah Convention Center at 3 p.m. for undergraduate and graduate students from each of the University’s three campuses who wish to graduate in Savannah. The remaining two ceremonies for undergraduate and graduate students from specific colleges will take place at Allen E. Paulson Stadium on the Statesboro Campus on Dec. 12 and Dec. 13 at 2 p.m. on both days.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO