Hydrogen particles slamming into the Solar System from outside could be playing a crucial role in determining the shape of the protective bubble around our Sun and its planets, according to a new study.Astronomers say this bubble, known as the heliosphere, protects planets within our solar system from intense galactic radiation such as those from supernovas – the final explosions of dying stars throughout the universe.If not for this protective layer, scientists say there could be increased risk to life on Earth and also for astronauts in space due to the powerful cosmic radiation.While researchers previously held that this magnetic...

ASTRONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO