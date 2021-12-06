Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby says a 2024 12-team College Football Playoff is ‘in some jeopardy’

The College Football Playoff Committee released its fourth top 25 for the 2021 season on Tuesday night, and this week’s edition featured a couple of major changes at the top. Georgia remained No. 1 the fourth week in a row, but Ohio State passed Alabama for the No. 2 spot after its dominant victory against Michigan State. The Crimson Tide dropped one spot to No. 3, with Cincinnati moving up to No. 4. A huge slate of games is on tap for Week 13, and Championship Saturday is coming up in Week 14, so plenty of massive showdowns remain that could shake up the rankings.

OHIO STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO