Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby says a 2024 12-team College Football Playoff is ‘in some jeopardy’

Burnt Orange Nation
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby failed as the leader of his league. In 2016, he had the opportunity to add programs such as the Houston...

KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Big 12’s Bowlsby: CFP expansion for 2024 ‘in some jeopardy’

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby says expanding the College Football Playoff as soon as the 2024 season is “in some jeopardy” if an agreement on a new format cannot be reached soon. Speaking Saturday to reporters before the Big 12 championship game between No. 5 Oklahoma...
Bob Bowlsby likes 12 teams for CFP expansion, comments on continued talks

The CFP Management Committee met on Wednesday to talk about a potential expansion to the playoff. However, they couldn’t come to a decision on what exactly to do. There were some issues that they ran into when talking about the expansion. The 3 main problems that they could foresee themselves running into were: calendar problems, bowl involvement, and selection of teams.
Big 12's Bob Bowlsby dishes on CFP expansion, OU/ UT exit and the new Big 12

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby acknowledged the idea of an expanded playoff from the current four-team model is “in some jeopardy” of being implemented by the 2024 season. It’s possible an expansion won’t be reached by the 2025 season, either, when the 12-year agreements ends. “We’ve really been on the...
Bob Bowlsby
Bevo's Daily Roundup: Baylor HC Dave Aranda, Iowa State HC Matt Campbell among finalists for LSU job

The Advocate and other outlets are reporting that Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda and Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell are finalists alongside Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns head coach Bill Napier for the LSU Tigers job, replacing Ed Oregeron. Aranda, as you might remember, was defensive coordinator at LSU during their 2019 championship run.
College Football Playoff Rankings: Ohio State and Cincinnati Move Up, a Path for the Big 12 and Other Takeaways

The College Football Playoff Committee released its fourth top 25 for the 2021 season on Tuesday night, and this week’s edition featured a couple of major changes at the top. Georgia remained No. 1 the fourth week in a row, but Ohio State passed Alabama for the No. 2 spot after its dominant victory against Michigan State. The Crimson Tide dropped one spot to No. 3, with Cincinnati moving up to No. 4. A huge slate of games is on tap for Week 13, and Championship Saturday is coming up in Week 14, so plenty of massive showdowns remain that could shake up the rankings.
The 2021 College Football All-Big 12 Team

The 2021 college football regular season has officially come to a close, and now it’s time to recognize the top players across the country with PFF’s all-conference teams and conference players of the year. With the help of PFF grades and advanced statistics — which are now available to PFF’s...
5-Star LSU Cornerback Considering Transferring to Tuscaloosa

The NCAA made changes to the transfer portal in the summer of 2021, allowing players to transfer without having to sit out the following season. The Alabama Crimson Tide already took advantage of this rule in 2021 by landing wide receiver Jameson Williams and linebacker Henry To'o To'o. The pair has had a substantial impact on the Tide and its efforts to repeat as champions.
Bevo's Daily Roundup: Former Oklahoma HC Lincoln Riley's USC move is about dodging the SEC and winning a national championship

Folks were surprised when the news broke yesterday that Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley was leaving the program to lead the USC Trojans. However, it’s not an astonishing move by any means, as the Sooners and Texas Longhorns prepare to leave the Big 12 Conference for the SEC as soon as 2023. In fact, Riley’s move makes sense given how California has seen an exodus of top recruiting talent leave in recent years, like Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young, who’s likely to win the Heisman Trophy this year.
