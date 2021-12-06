ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Browns star defensive end Bill Glass dead at 86

By TOM WITHERS
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

Bill Glass, a four-time Pro Bowl defensive end with Cleveland and member of the Browns' 1964 NFL championship team, has died. He was 86. The Browns said Glass died Sunday night surrounded by family at his home in Waxahachie, Texas. The cause...

www.miamiherald.com

