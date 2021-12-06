ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

The omicron variant is another excuse for government meddling

The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u4NeG_0dFatAK000

President Joe Biden announced a series of COVID-19 protocols on Thursday to combat the new omicron variant. The protocols will do little to promote health, but that’s not their intent anyway. Instead, these regulations condition Americans to tolerate continued governmental intrusions in our lives as they chip away at our freedoms on the false promise of safety.

Biden had banned travel from South Africa, where the omicron variant was first detected, and seven other southern African countries (remember when such bans were racist?) prior to the measures announced Thursday. The newly announced requirements include extending the federal mask mandate on public transport, including airplanes, until mid-March and requiring international travelers to the United States, including vaccinated U.S. citizens, to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken a day before departure.

These measures will not prevent the new variant from spreading through the United States. On Monday the president himself admitted that “[T]ravel restrictions can slow the speed of omicron, it cannot prevent it. But here's what it does: It gives us time. It gives us time to take more actions, to move quicker, to make sure people understand you have to get your vaccine."

Really? That’s about as believable as “15 days to flatten the curve” 21 months later.

How does extending a mask mandate until mid-March buy more time? The existing mask mandate was not set to expire until Jan. 18. The first case of the omicron variant was already detected in the United States by the time of Biden’s announcements. If a mask mandate on airplanes could slow the spread, the existing mandate would give six additional weeks to “take more actions.”

Promoting vaccinations is a major theme of the actions Biden wants to take. However, his change in testing requirements undermines the promotion of vaccination. Previously, unvaccinated U.S. citizens had to receive a negative COVID-19 test the day before flights to the United States, while vaccinated citizens could test up to 72 hours prior to departure. Now all citizens, regardless of vaccination status, have to test a day before departure.

I just returned from two international trips. I was by myself on the first, but I was traveling with my not-yet-fully-vaccinated child on the second. It’s more of a hassle to get tested the day before departure than when you have a few days to fit it into your schedule. Taking away that flexibility for the vaccinated will cause fewer people, on the margin, to see a net benefit in getting vaccinated. I know the expectation of easier travel factored into my own decision to get vaccinated.

These latest policies are not about slowing the spread of the omicron variant in the United States. They are about extending the power of politicians and health bureaucrats to make arbitrary dictates into our lives and infringe our freedoms.

More than 100 years ago the great journalist and pundit H.L. Menken observed that the “whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace alarmed (and hence clamorous to be led to safety) by an endless series of hobgoblins, most of them imaginary.” The threat of terrorism served that purpose for the last 20 years, and we still tolerate removing our shoes at airports and limiting liquids to three ounces as a result.

The politicians and health bureaucrats will use each new variant of COVID-19 to keep us alarmed and infringe our freedom until we become accustomed to and passively accept these infringements — if we let them. Enough is enough. It’s time to demand the freedom for people, and the businesses that serve them, to determine for themselves which health precautions they would like to take and which hassles they’d rather avoid.

Benjamin Powell, a senior fellow at the Independent Institute, Oakland, Calif., is director of the Free Market Institute and a professor of economics at Texas Tech University.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Business-wary Team Biden is making unforced errors

WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The White House’s balancing act isn’t always working. U.S. President Joe Biden’s team has taken a more distant approach to business compared with Donald Trump, partly because it’s trying to appease progressive Democrats. That has led to some unforced errors, including a tardy response to supply chain problems and delays in filling important financial posts.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
AFP

US sanctions DRCongo figure as Biden unveils anti-graft plan

The United States on Monday slapped sanctions on a Democratic Republic of Congo associate of blacklisted Israeli investor Dan Gertler as President Joe Biden's administration released a new global anti-corruption strategy. The US Treasury said Alain Mukonda helped reorganize Gertler's businesses and transferred millions of dollars for him after the Israeli tycoon's oil and mining businesses in DRC were hobbled by earlier sanctions. Mukonda set up companies for Gertler and moved between $11 million and $13.5 million into them, the Treasury said, helping Gertler skirt sanctions aimed at blocking him from accessing the global financial system. "Treasury is committed to supporting the Democratic Republic of the Congoâs anti-corruption efforts by going after those that abuse the political system for economic gain and unfairly profit from the Congolese state," said Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo in a statement.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Americans#African
New York Post

Politicians are using Omicron as an excuse to return to their autocratic ways

Since the start of the pandemic, governors around the country have often struggled to appear to be doing something to stem COVID-19, regardless of whether that something was well advised. The latest example comes from New York’s new Gov. Kathy Hochul, who issued a declaration of disaster emergency that gives her and her administration broad powers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Airplanes
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Axios

Biden unveils corruption strategy

The Biden administration on Monday released the first-ever U.S. government strategy for countering corruption, kicking off a week of policy initiatives pegged to the inaugural "Summit for Democracy" on Dec. 9-10. Why it matters: Joe Biden is the first president to establish the fight against corruption as a core national...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
FOX40

Biden to withdraw embattled banking regulator nominee

President Joe Biden said Tuesday that Saule Omarova’s nomination to lead the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency would be withdrawn, as her candidacy faced steep resistance in the Senate with Republican lawmakers criticizing her vision for banking regulation and her birthplace in the former Soviet Union.
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

406K+
Followers
48K+
Post
296M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy