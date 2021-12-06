New development coming to 37th and Ridge Road will fill a need, developer says

Many people may be aware that the name of Facebook, Inc. was changed to “Meta” in October. Some observers noted that the move, coming soon after a wave of scandals, appeared to be an attempt to confuse members of the public. A name-switch that’s occurred locally may not be as familiar to readers. During the public hearing on extending a water district to include what’s sometimes called the “Trans-Hudson project” at 12 North Putt Corners Road in New Paltz, it was revealed that the corporate entity serving as the petitioner is BFB New Paltz, LLC. That’s the corporate entity listed as owner of the property since 2017, based on a contract that was signed in 2012 — before this project was ever publicly discussed. That’s not to say that Trans-Hudson Management isn’t still on the paperwork for the Planning Board application to erect four single-story commercial buildings at the nexus of North Putt Corners Road, Route 299 and the Thruway, but it does mean that using a corporate name as shorthand for this project may make it more difficult to follow the process. This reporter will use “North Putt retail project” going forward.

NEW PALTZ, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO