From director Ice Mrozek, Him & Her is about two young and unnamed twenty-year-olds in 1989. He (Callan McAuliffe) lives in Chicago, while she (Cristina Spruell) lives in Michigan. The odds of them meeting each other are incredibly slim. The movie opens with audio of him and her making a call independently to separate people. He calls the phone company, and she calls a therapist. By pure luck, their phone lines cross, and instead of hanging up, they find themselves enjoying each other’s company. They form a bond based on shared interests and an emotional understanding. The following day they set a time to meet face-to-face. Is the connection still intact?

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO