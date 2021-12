SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two major wrecks shut down parts of Interstate 20 in Shreveport Thursday night. The first happened just before 7 p.m. at Hearne Avenue (Exit 16A). That wreck has since been cleared and traffic is moving again. The second happened around 7 p.m. just past Jewella Avenue and forced the shutdown of the two eastbound lanes. Both wrecks have since been cleared and all lanes have are back open.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 12 DAYS AGO