It used to be, in my years taking care of students at a school health center, that in September I would tell the teens who suffered with sneezing and itchy eyes, “Don’t worry. There will be a big frost around Oct. 10 and after that your misery will be over. Here is an antihistamine for your nose and drops for your eyes. Be patient, this will pass.” But now, with the climate changing, that date isn’t predictable anymore.

GARDENING ・ 14 DAYS AGO