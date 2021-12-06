ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Semi-truck rolls over, crashes into light pole on Indian Canyon off-ramp in Palm Springs

By Jesus Reyes
 2 days ago
Roads are back open after a semi-truck rolled over and crashed into a light pole Monday morning.

The crash happened on the N. Indian Canyon off-ramp in Palm Springs just before 8:00 a.m.

Authorities said one person was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

The roadway was closed for a little over four hours. It was reopened at around 12:15 p.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.

