Semi-truck rolls over, crashes into light pole on Indian Canyon off-ramp in Palm Springs

Roads are back open after a semi-truck rolled over and crashed into a light pole Monday morning.

The crash happened on the N. Indian Canyon off-ramp in Palm Springs just before 8:00 a.m.

Authorities said one person was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.





The roadway was closed for a little over four hours. It was reopened at around 12:15 p.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.

