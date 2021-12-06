ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Preview: Wizards look to bounce back Monday vs. Pacers

NBA
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGainbridge Fieldhouse | 7 p.m. | TV: NBCSW+ | Radio: The Team 980 & Wizards App. The Wizards are in Indianapolis on Monday night, taking on the Pacers at 7 p.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Washington will be playing in the second game of a back-to-back, coming off a loss to the...

www.nba.com

