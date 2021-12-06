Preview: Wizards look to bounce back Monday vs. Pacers

Wizards: Rui Hachimura (Non-injury related, Out); Thomas Bryant (Knee, Out) Mavericks: Jalen Brunson (Foot, Day-to-day); Frank Ntlikina (Calf, Out) The Washington Wizards (12-7) will play the Dallas Mavericks (10-7) tonight for the first time this season. The Wizards are fresh off a Friday night win against the Oklahoma City Thunder. They were led by Bradley Beal and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope who each scored 20 points. Caldwell-Pope had one of his best games this season, making 8-out-of-13 field goals and 4-out-of-7 shots from behind the arc. His performance was right on time for Washington after starting the game of slow and being behind by as much as 10 points in the first half. Montrezl Harrell added 14 points and Kyle Kuzma had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Daniel Gafford was a big piece of the team’s defense last night with his career-high and NBA season-best 8 blocks.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO