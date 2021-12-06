Pedestrian killed on Hwy 9 in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pedestrian was stuck and killed by a vehicle Monday on SC Hwy 9 in Horry County, according to authorities.

At about 6:45 a.m., the pedestrian was crossing the highway near Harvest Moon Drive when they were hit by a 2012 Volkswagon sedan, according to Trooper Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The driver was not injured.

No further information, including the pedestrian’s identity, was immediately available.

