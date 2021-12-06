ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Pedestrian killed on Hwy 9 in Horry County

By Braley Dodson
 2 days ago

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pedestrian was stuck and killed by a vehicle Monday on SC Hwy 9 in Horry County, according to authorities.

At about 6:45 a.m., the pedestrian was crossing the highway near Harvest Moon Drive when they were hit by a 2012 Volkswagon sedan, according to Trooper Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The driver was not injured.

No further information, including the pedestrian’s identity, was immediately available.

WBTW News13

Officials ID victim of fatal Horry County shooting

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The victim of a shooting Sunday morning was on a work visa from Mexico, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy. Diego Rodrigo Arias Santana, 32, died at the scene of the shooting, which happened on Waccamaw Boulevard. When police arrived, they found him halfway in his vehicle, and […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
