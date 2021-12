This is a rush transcript from, ‘Gutfeld!,' December 6, 2021. This copy may not be in final form and may be updated. GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Happy Monday, everyone. What a great show we have to kick off this week. But first, some sad news report. Chris Cuomo is dead. Lifting a lot of weight now that he's unemployed. Yes, this dumbbell is taken his aggressions out on the barbells. But in all seriousness, our show lost an important ally this weekend, someone who's been a hell of a supporter deeply involved in the success of this program since day one.

