WEIRD NEWS: Motorcyclists remove dead friend from coffin for last ride

Two police officers who took photos of two murdered sisters after being assigned to guard the scene where they were brutally attacked have been jailed.Former Metropolitan Police constables Deniz Jaffer, 47, and Jamie Lewis, 33, committed what the victims’ parents called a “sacrilegious act” last summer.They had been stationed on the cordon where sisters Bibaa Henry, 46, and Nicole Smallman, 27, were found brutally stabbed to death in bushes in Fryent Country Park in Wembley.The constables took photographs after entering the crime scene without authorisation in the early hours of 7 June 2020, the Old Bailey heard.Photos of the...
