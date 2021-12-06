WEIRD NEWS: Motorcyclists remove dead friend from coffin for last ride

One of only two known survivors of the deadliest Channel crossing has told how he is haunted by the scenes he witnessed.Mohamed Isa Omar was among at least 29 people who attempted to make the dangerous journey from the coast of France to the UK last week before their overcrowded inflatable dinghy began to deflate.As others attempted to cling on to the sinking boat, the 28-year-old swam towards a ship he spotted in the distance.“I saw people dying in front of me,” he the BBC. “Those of us who could not swim, drowned and died within minutes. It was so...

