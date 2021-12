(Bob Hague, WRN) COVID-19 patients, largely unvaccinated, are straining Wisconsin hospitals. Dr. Ashok Rai, president and CEO of Prevea Health said, “The majority of what’s overwhelming us right now . . . of the intubated patients, the ICU patients are the unvaccinated. We know statistically speaking that they’re going to be sicker, despite the therapeutics that we have available to us today. They are the ones that are using not only the highest amount of resources, but staying the longest.”

