China's crackdown on its technology sector looks set to continue following nearly a year of unwieldy regulatory efforts. It all began in November 2020, when Jack Ma's Ant Group was forced to cancel what would have been the world's largest IPO. Regulatory efforts then turned to data security and protection - with large fines imposed on Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and food-delivery giant Meituan (OTCPK:MPNGY) - and culminated in a New York Stock Exchange delisting announcement last week by DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI).

ECONOMY ・ 17 HOURS AGO