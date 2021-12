Cops in Atlantic City say a man from Pleasantville was arrested Wednesday morning and found to have $55,000 worth of illegal drugs. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, 28-year-old Maseter Laurent has been charged with four counts of possession of CDS, four counts of possession with intent to distribute CDS, possession with intent to distribute CDS within 500 feet of a public zone, and possession with intent to distribute CDS within 1,000 feet of a school zone.

PLEASANTVILLE, NJ ・ 25 MINUTES AGO