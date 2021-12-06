ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

New state safety guidance coming out as omicron variant hits U.S.

By Rebekah Chung, Stephanie Nutt
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05RXCh_0dFaqJRa00

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Kansas Department of Health & Environment Plans to release new safety guidance for the upcoming holidays, as the state prepares for the presence of the omicron variant.

Matthew Lara, a spokesperson for the state’s health department, told the Kansas Capitol Bureau in an email that the new holiday guidance is expected to be released soon.

Lara said the new recommendations are expected to go out “Monday of next week.”

This comes as the state prepares for the arrival of the variant in Kansas. While Lara noted that there have been no confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state over the weekend, Governor Laura Kelly said that the state is planning to take steps to prevent the variant from spreading.

COVID-19 has killed about as many Americans as the 1918-19 Spanish flu did

“We’ve been working with our hospitals, with our pharmacies, with our local public health departments for the entirety of this pandemic,” Gov. Kelly said. “We’re just continuing to do that, recognizing that we may have a new variant that comes in.”

The Governor said the state will continue to push “public health safety protocols” and encouraged people to get vaccinated to protect themselves against the virus.

“It’s the only way that we’ll be able to deal with this virus. Whatever the variant might be,” Kelly said.

The omicron variant has been recently detected in the U.S. and in neighboring states, like Missouri . However, it is still an “uncertain threat” according to some public health officials, with the highly-contagious Delta variant remaining a primary concern.

State health guidance released in November, prior to the arrival of the new variant in the U.S., “encouraged” gatherings with family and friends.

Six omicron variant cases found in Nebraska

Dr. Dana Hawkinson, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Kansas Health System, said for people who may still feel uncomfortable, that they can still follow safety measures like wearing a mask or social distancing. He also warned it’s important to get vaccinated to stay safe.

“That safety comes in the form of reduced risk of getting the infection, depending on how far out from vaccination you are,” Dr. Hawkinson said. “But especially against the more severe forms of illness.”

Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino, Senior Fellow at the Kansas Health Institute, also pointed to the vaccine as the best way to stay safe during the holiday season, especially when gathering indoors where air circulation is limited. Pezzino said it’s important to stay alert and weigh your own risk.

“Now’s not the time to be reckless,” he said. “But knowing what we are getting into in terms of situation, or the social environment around us, and then deciding if it’s a calculated risk we want to take or not.”

For CDC recommendations on how to celebrate the holidays in a safer way, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
live5news.com

2-state health officials react to first case of omicron variant in U.S.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The first case of COVID’s new omicron strain is now officially reported in the United States. On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced there is a case out of San Francisco. The U.S. is now one of at least 24 countries that have detected the strain.
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Most COVID-19 Deaths In America

Ironically, the nation which is considered the most medically advanced in the world has the highest number of both confirmed cases and deaths. The US count sits at just over 48 million cases, which is 18% of the world’s total. Deaths, at just over 777,000 are 15% of the world’s total. US numbers are also […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Kelly
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

NH Officials Discuss Omicron With Health-Care Workers As New Variant Hits U.S.

CONCORD – With the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations occurring since the start of the pandemic, now at about 400, top state Health and Human Services staff held their regular call with public health-care providers Thursday to focus on the new Omicron variant and concern for transmission. They predicted international...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Houston Chronicle

With omicron variant, U.S. revises mask, testing rules; another new California airline is coming

In the latest air travel developments, the identification of the COVID omicron variant has shaken up travel planning once again. The Biden administration responded by revising its rules for in-flight mask wearing and for international pre-flight testing deadlines, and it faces new calls to impose a vaccination mandate for domestic air travel; the U.S. also bars entry from several southern Africa nations for non-U.S. citizens, while Japan and Israel shut down all international arrivals; United and Delta continue their South Africa flights anyway.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Omicron#Social Environment#The Kansas Capitol Bureau#Americans#Spanish
spectrumlocalnews.com

Morning Briefing: Dr. Fauci says omicron variant will 'inevitably' come to U.S., Matthew McConaughey says he’s not running for Texas governor, Some states dropping ‘dehumanizing’ terms for immigrants

Good morning, Texas. Here's what you need to know today. Sunny skies and mild temperatures this week. No rain expected for now. Get your 7-day forecast: Austin | San Antonio | Dallas. Around Texas. 1. Dr. Fauci says omicron variant will 'inevitably' come to U.S.: 'The question is, will we...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Department of Health
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 6K+ New Cases Reported, Along With 38 More Deaths

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  With news that the omicron variant (which has been tracked in Minnesota) might not be quite as “dangerous” as the delta variant has been, the state’s health department reports that there have been 6,122 newly reported positive cases of COVID-19, along with another 38 deaths as the state nears the 10,000 fatality mark. However, some of the deaths reported in the latest group — 23 in total — are from November. Minnesota’s latest rolling seven-day average positivity rate is hovering in place, currently sitting at 10.4% from a recent peak of 11% and a more recent low of 10.1%....
MINNESOTA STATE
kelo.com

Minnesota gets help battling COVID-19

ST. PAUL, MN (AP) — Minnesota is getting more help in the battle against COVID-19. A third federal medical team will arrive in Minnesota to support hospitals dealing with the high number of coronavirus patients. Governor Tim Walz announced Thursday that 14 doctors, nurses, and hospital staff from the federal...
MINNESOTA STATE
KSN News

KSN News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
878K+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy