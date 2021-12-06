Psychiatrist previously suspended for whipping patients has license suspended again, records show

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — A Germantown psychiatrist who was forced to close her practice for at least two months in 2018 has had her license suspended again, according to a report by the Tennessee Board of Medical Examiners.

Dr. Valerie Augustus was forced to close her practice with Christian Psychiatrist Services for at least two months after reports showed she spanked patients with whips and compared some to mules.

Augustus has led the Christian Psychiatrist Services in Germantown for at least 18 years.

According to documents from the Tennessee Disciplinary Medical Board, Dr. Augustus allegedly used a “riding crop” to spank at least ten patients in 2015.

In July 2021, the Tennessee Disciplinary Medical Board took action against Dr. Augustus again.

According to a Disciplinary Action Report, Dr. Augustus’ license was suspended effective August 9, 2021, for violating a board order.

The medical board reported that Augustus “used implements to make contact with the buttocks of patients.” She participated in “unprofessional and unethical conduct” in violation of Tennessee code and displayed “ignorance, negligence, or incompetence in the course of medical practice, which is grounds for disciplinary action.” The medical board also stated that Augustus violated “the standard of care also constituting grounds for disciplinary action.”

Before the suspension can be lifted and her license reinstated, Augustus must “enter into at least a three-year monitoring contract with the Tennessee Medical Foundation to monitor her monthly psychotherapy supervision progress, pay $10,000 of the $50,000 cost assessment owed, and enter into a payment plan to pay the remaining $40,000 along with additional costs and civil penalties.”

She was also fined $1,000 in civil penalties and costs not to exceed $8,000.

If she meets the requirements, her license will be reinstated, but Augustus will be on probation for a minimum of three years.

Dr. Augustus’ license is set to expire on Feb. 28, 2022.

