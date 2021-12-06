ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nine Inch Nails, Arctic Monkeys, Lorde lead lineup for inaugural Primavera Sound Los Angeles festival

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNine Inch Nails, Arctic Monkeys and Lorde are set to headline the inaugural Primavera Sound Los Angeles. The long-running Spanish festival, which has been...

The Independent

Rock en Seine: Arctic Monkeys to headline Paris festival

Arctic Monkeys have been announced as headliners of Paris festival Rock en Seine. The Sheffield-formed rock band recently announced their first tour dates since 2019, and are scheduled to perform in countries including Turkey and Czech Republic. They’ve now added another date to their slate – they will play Rock...
musicfestivalcentral.com

Barcelona lands in California! Primavera Sound Los Angeles announces initial names for its first edition

Since the 2019 announcement of Primavera Sound's landing in the United States to the celebration of the first edition of Primavera Sound Los Angeles, a lot has happened, perhaps too much. It has been two years that have seemed like two centuries, but finally the time has come, and Primavera’s excitement about our California debut has only increased! During all this time we have talked a lot about dates, but very little about what really matters: the music. The bands, the artists. So, what will next year's Primavera Sound Los Angeles premiere sound like?
mixmag.net

Primavera Sound announces LA festival line-up with Bicep and James Blake

Primavera Sound has announced the line-up for its inaugural Los Angeles festival, which will be taking place next September. The first Primavera Sound Los Angeles will take place at the LA Historic State Park from September 16 to 18. The line-up includes Arca, Bicep, Shygirl, PinkPantheress, SHERELLE, and AceMoMA, as...
Lorde
NME

10 legend-making Arctic Monkeys festival sets

Last week, Arctic Monkeys announced that they are set to make their live return next summer via a string of European festival dates and headline shows. The 11-date trek will mark the Sheffield gang’s first performances since early 2019, and all in support of a new album that is expected at some point in 2022. Rejoice!
Digital Courier

Arctic Monkeys, Dua Lipa and more set for Sziget festival return

Dua Lipa, Arctic Monkeys and Kings of Leon are set to headline Sziget 2022. The festival in Budapest, Hungary is set to return after a two year hiatus with three huge acts topping the bill as well as other big names including Lewis Capaldi, slowthai and Little Simz. Thank you...
NME

Bilbao BBK organisers announce new Spanish festival with Arctic Monkeys, Kraftwerk and more

The organisers of Spain’s Bilbao BBK Live have announced a brand new three day music festival called Cala Mijas. Taking place from September 1-3, 2022 in the town of Mijas, just south of Malaga, the festival has revealed the first 14 names on the bill. Arctic Monkeys have been confirmed for a headline slot, with other names including Kraftwerk, Hot Chip, Chet Faker and Blossoms.
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
Rolling Stone

Mötley Crüe Sell Entire Recorded Music Catalog to BMG

In the music industry, it’s exceedingly common for artists to yearn for ownership over their original master recordings, but Mötley Crüe have found themselves in the enviable position of doing the opposite: The hair metal legends have inked a new deal to sell their entire recorded music catalog to BMG.  Mötley Crüe are one of the rare acts to actually reclaim the rights to their recorded music, acquiring their masters back from label Elektra in the late Nineties. While no financial details of the BMG deal were disclosed, one can safely assume the band netted way more than the $10 million...
TVShowsAce

‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Paul MacNeill Suffers Tragic Loss After Filming

After filming his episode of My 600-Lb. Life, Paul MacNeill suffered a tragic loss. In a Facebook Live video updating his friends and family members on his weight loss progress, he also revealed someone dear to him had passed away. According to Paul MacNeill, he was dealing with the tragic death of his father Thomas. Now, Paul MacNeill’s Facebook profile is pretty locked down, so he didn’t provide any details on how or when exactly his father Thomas passed away.
MetalSucks

Judas Priest Announce Rescheduled 50th Anniversary Tour with Queensryche

Judas Priest have announced rescheduled dates for their North American 50th anniversary tour. The initial run was cut short in September when guitarist Richie Faulkner suffered a cardiac event on stage that would require ten-hour emergency surgery. Queensryche have been announced as the opening act for all dates. They had...
ghostcultmag.com

Judas Priest Adds Additional Tour Dates to the “50 Heavy Metal Years” North American Tour Dates with Queensrÿche

Judas Priest announced last week that Queensrÿche will be the direct support band on the rescheduled “50 Heavy Metal Years” North American tour dates, taking place next spring. The band has now booked addtional dates added to the tour which you can see below. Judas Priest was forced to postpone two-dozen North American shows on its rescheduled 50th-anniversary tour in late September after the band’s guitarist Richie Faulkner suffered an acute cardiac aortic dissection during a performance at the Louder Than Life festival. He ended up undergoing a 10-hour life-saving surgery a short distance away at Rudd Heart and Lung Center at UofL Health – Jewish Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. Tickets are on sale now.
POLLSTAR

Foo Fighters Reveal 2022 Summer Tour

Medios y Media / Getty Images'22 FoosDave Grohl performs with Foo Fighters at Festival P'al Norte in Monterrey, Mexico, on Nov. 12, 2021. One of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's newest inductees will continue its legendary live career in 2022. Foo Fighters announced a summer 2022 North American...
Loudwire

Hear the New Collaborative Song Between Alex Lifeson, Tom Morello + Kirk Hammett

This week, the collaborative song between Rush's Alex Lifeson, Rage Against the Machine's. and Metallica's Kirk Hammett finally emerged for all to hear. Previously discussed by Lifeson, the mainly instrumental track is called "I Have Seen the Way." It's from Morello's new solo album, The Atlas Underground Flood, that came out on Friday (Dec. 3).
iheart.com

John Lennon's Son Julian Calls 'The Beatles: Get Back' Doc 'Life Changing'

Last weekend, Julian Lennon and his brother Sean attended a screening of The Beatles: Get Back documentary, followed by a special event hosted by Paul McCartney's wife Stella. After the festivities, Julian took to Instagram to share his amazement about the film and divulge that it made him feel even closer to his dad, the late John Lennon.
HollywoodLife

Adele Reveals The One Celeb She Would ‘Cry’ Over Meeting: ‘I’m A Huge Fan’

Adele also chatted about what it was like meeting Oprah Winfrey during a makeup video with YouTube star NikkieTutorials!. Adele is one of the world’s biggest celebrities — but there’s one fellow star she would “cry” over meeting: Dwayne Johnson, a.k.a., The Rock! “Someone I’ve never met that I think I would actually cry — is The Rock! But I know he goes by Dwayne Johnson now,” she confessed to NikkieTutorials host Nikkie De Jager in a new YouTube video posted on Dec. 2.
