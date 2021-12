Covid-19 booster vaccines are to be made available to people aged 18-39 in Scotland from next week.Over-30s will be able to book appointments from Monday, with jabs being extended to 18-29-year-olds in the following days.Announcing the decision on Twitter Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “We know just how important a tool vaccination, and in particular the Booster is in our fight against the virus.”He said more details would follow on boosters for 18-29-year-olds, adding that the jabs can only be given from 12 weeks after a second dose of a coronavirus vaccine.✋ Are you age 30-39? If so, you...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 HOURS AGO