ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma LB Nik Bonitto Opts Out of Bowl

By Ryan Chapman
AllSooners
AllSooners
 5 days ago

The Oklahoma Sooners will be down a major defensive piece in the Alamo Bowl.

Redshirt junior rush linebacker Nik Bonitto announced on Monday he will be opting out of the Alamo Bowl.

“The last four years in Norman have been some of the best times of my life,” Bonitto said in a statement on Twitter. “I have made some unforgettable memories and some long time friends.

“… Although this place has been home, I’m excited for this next chapter of my life. With that being said, I have decided to opt out fo the bowl game and declare for the 2022 NFL Draft. Although my time is done, I will always have that OU DNA.”

This season, Bonitto totaled 39 tackles for the Sooners, including seven sacks, a forced fumble and a pass deflection.

Bonitto was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team last week by the Big 12 Coaches for his play this past season.

The linebacker is the first Sooner to officially opt out of this year’s bowl game to enter the draft, though Spencer Rattler, Theo Wease, Austin Stogner and Jadon Haselwood have all entered the transfer portal.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Comments / 0

Related
AllSooners

Evaluating Oklahoma's Newest Quarterback Target, Nick Evers

The Oklahoma Sooners could make a late splash in the 2022 recruiting class. The appointment of Jeff Lebby to offensive coordinator paid immediate dividends on the recruiting trail, as 2022 quarterback and former Florida commit Nick Evers opted to make the trip to Norman for an official visit. Evers, a...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Norman, OK
Football
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Norman, OK
Norman, OK
College Sports
Norman, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
AllSooners

Porter Moser's Finally Getting Through to Oklahoma Players About Having Patience

TULSA — Porter Moser’s frustration bubbled over. Tripped him up. Maybe even made him slip and fall. “I might have hit a wet spot on the floor,” Moser said. Moser’s Oklahoma Sooners were minutes away from pounding Arkansas 88-66 on Saturday at the BOK Center when he saw the exact same thing — impatient, hurried possessions with a lead — that he’d railed against after both of OU’s two losses this season.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alamo Bowl#American Football#The Oklahoma Sooners#Ou#The Big 12#Fan Nation
AllSooners

Oklahoma Takes Down No. 16 BYU

Oklahoma blew a seven point lead in the final 4 1/2 minus, then scored the last 11 points of overtime to upset No. 16 BYU on Friday night at Lloyd Noble Center. "It was such a fun game and I'm so proud of our team," coach Jennie Baranczyk said. "From a grit standpoint, I could not be prouder of our team. BYU is a very, very good basketball team and they played well. Honestly, I am kind of speechless after watching some of those performances."
OKLAHOMA STATE
AllSooners

Oklahoma Hands Out Scholarship Offer to 2022 Quarterback

Brent Venables and new offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby have hit the ground running. On the same day he was reported to have accepted the job of offensive coordinator at Oklahoma, Lebby handed out his first scholarship offer. The Sooners offered 2022 quarterback Nick Evers, who recently decommitted from Florida. Hailing...
OKLAHOMA STATE
AllSooners

What to Expect out of Jeff Lebby's Offense at Oklahoma

The next piece of Brent Venables’ program has fallen into place. Ole Miss offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby has been hired to the same position at Oklahoma, giving the Sooners hope that their string of explosive offenses will continue even without Lincoln Riley at the helm. At 37-years-old, Lebby has...
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AllSooners

Venables Could Replicate Clemson's Recruiting Model at Oklahoma

Brent Venables represents a new era at Oklahoma in many ways. His hire of Jerry Schmidt to oversee the strength and conditioning staff is aimed at bringing a certain level of toughness back to the OU program, and Venables’ track record as a defensive coordinator is an obvious shift from Lincoln Riley’s offensive background.
OKLAHOMA STATE
AllSooners

Mike Shepard Leaving Oklahoma Coaching Staff

Porter Moser’s staff took a hit on Thursday. Mike Shepard, OU’s director of basketball operations in Moser’s first year in charge, was announced as the new athletic director at Casady School. Shepard will take over his new duties on Jan. 1. Casady is a private prep school...
OKLAHOMA STATE
AllSooners

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Butler Postgame

Watch Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser's full postgame press conference following the Sooners' 66-62 overtime loss to the Butler Bulldogs on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman. Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!. Sign...
OKLAHOMA STATE
AllSooners

AllSooners

Oklahoma City, OK
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
294K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSooners is a FanNation channel covering University of Oklahoma athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy