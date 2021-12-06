High school basketball: Christian Heritage boys fall short on comeback against Social Circle

Boys

Social Circle 70, Christian Heritage 66

Christian Heritage (5-2) fell 70-66 Saturday to Social Circle (4-0) in the Sandy's Spiel Showcase at Archer High School in Lawrenceville.

The Lions trailed Social Circle 40-26 at halftime and 57-41 after three quarters, then outscored the opposition 25-13 in the final quarter to cut the final margin.

Jax Abernathy cut the score to 69-66 after a 3-pointer and a couple of free throws with under a minute left, but the Lions ran out of time to complete a comeback.

Abernathy led Christian Heritage with 22 points and also tallied two rebounds, two assists and two blocks. Zundra Jackson had 19 points, nine rebounds and three assists, while Cash Hare scored 20 and grabbed seven rebounds.

That trio of sophomores scored 61 of the Lions' 66 points.

Christian Heritage is idle until Friday, Dec. 17, when the Lions travel to play Roswell's Fellowship Christian.