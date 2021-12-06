ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazleton, PA

Hazleton Area School District officials make statement on stabbing, rumors

By Dave Barr
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people were injured after separate incidents that occurred following dismissal of the Hazleton Area School District Friday afternoon.

According to a press release from the district, the incident involved students and non-students in the career center parking lot. An altercation began between the two groups, during which one person was stabbed. The release does not specify which group the victim was a member of.

According to the release, another person was injured off school property during an unrelated incident.

The release states there is no lockdown and no school shooting, which were rumored on social media to have happened.

The release states: “We will not tolerate these types of rumors set to disrupt educational programming of the HASD. We will also work with local and state law enforcement to bring the individual or individuals perpetrating such rumors to justice.”

Ashley Nicole
2d ago

student have a social media account on Instagram where they are posting the videos of all the fights. I'm sorry but the racial card needs to stop because this is why the school is the way it is.

