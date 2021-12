If you’re still searching for holiday gifts, perhaps this is the year to forgo products and give a memorable experience instead. It’s a strategy that makes sense, given that it can be hard to pinpoint exactly what physical item someone else wants. If you’re giving clothes, for instance, you might get the size wrong; if you pick an item for the home, it might not fit in their space. This is perhaps why half of all consumers expect to return unwanted gifts within a month of receiving them, and the USPS processes nearly 2 million gift returns on January 2 alone. As I’ve written before, this is an environmental nightmare, and it also creates unnecessary work for the recipient.

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO