Giving Tuesday, November 30, is the Tuesday after Thanksgiving and was created to encourage people to give back to the nonprofit community. In 2020, nonprofits raised $2.47 billion in the United States. We were amid a pandemic, and people were feeling inspired to give even more than usual. Recent data shows that people are highly motivated to give in 2021 and that they are giving more in response to needs in their community, and for causes that are meaningful to them. Now that the bar was set high last year, this year presents a huge opportunity to raise money and invite people to get more involved in your mission.

CHARITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO