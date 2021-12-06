ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed shares sink in IPO after spooked investors rock SPAC merger

By Reuters
New York Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of BuzzFeed plunged as much as 17 percent in their Nasdaq debut on Monday, after its merger with a blank-check company was hit by a flurry of investor withdrawals last week. New York-based BuzzFeed’s stock opened up 14 percent at $10.95 but reversed course to trade as low...

