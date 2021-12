Halo Infinite’s multiplayer release has been largely well-received, but certain decisions are ruining the experience for some players. After releasing several weeks early, the multiplayer portion of Halo Infinite has reminded players why Halo is the king of sci-fi shooters. The game has so much potential and has arguably stolen the spotlight from other multiplayer shooters that were released around the same time – but certain developer decisions are holding the game back from greatness and its community is making its voice heard.

