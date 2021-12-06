ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Scientists slam German tabloid's pandemic coverage

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20bFOh_0dFapUs800

A group representing Germany's main scientific organizations has accused the country's biggest-selling newspaper of contributing to public hostility against scientists during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement Monday, the Alliance of Scientific Organization criticized a recent report by the Bild tabloid for singling out three researchers who had called for tougher restrictions to reduce COVID-19 infections in Germany.

The paper published pictures of the three scientists Saturday with the headline “Trio of experts give us frustration for the holidays.” It came days after German federal and state officials agreed to tighten existing restrictions, particularly for unvaccinated people, amid a surge of new cases.

The alliance said making it seem like the three researchers personally were responsible for unpopular measures could “easily contribute to a climate of opinion that has elsewhere already led to scientists being subjected to or threatened with physical or psychological violence.”

It said fact-based reporting and debate would be preferable and more effective.

Publisher Axel Springer, which owns Bild, said it understood the criticism and took it seriously.

“Scientists deserve our respect,” the company said in a statement. “Criticism of scientists and their proposal must be possible, but it should always be done in an appropriate way,” it said, adding that this was true also for Bild.

U.S. investment firm KKR holds a large stake in Axel Springer.

———

Follow all AP stories on the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

In muddle of Merkel exit, COVID's fourth wave catches Germany out

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Nov 26 (Reuters) - For once, proverbially efficient Germany has dropped the ball. Seemingly endless queues all over the country for coronavirus booster shots and even for first vaccines are evidence that it has been caught out by a fourth wave of COVID-19, having led the world in its initial response to the pandemic early last year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ICIS Chemical Business

German sentiment worsens on latest pandemic wave, bottlenecks

MADRID (ICIS)--Business sentiment among German corporates worsened in November as the pandemic’s fourth wave takes hold and supply chain bottlenecks remain unresolved, research institute Ifo said on Wednesday. Ifo’s Business Climate Index continued falling in November, as companies turned more negative on their current business situation as well as on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
atlanticcitynews.net

German Greens slam new US sanctions on Nord Stream 2

A foreign policy spokesman for Germany's Green Party has condemned new American sanctions levied against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, slamming them as ?unacceptable? even for opponents of the project, including his faction. The Greens are likely to be part of the country's next governing coalition, set to be...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Axel Springer
WebMD

COVID Surge in Europe: A Preview of What’s Ahead for the U.S.?

Health experts are warning the U.S. could be headed for another COVID-19 surge just as we enter the holiday season, following a massive new wave of infections in Europe – a troubling pattern seen throughout the pandemic. Eighteen months into the global health crisis that has killed 5.1 million people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WGAU

Scientist behind UK vaccine says next pandemic may be worse

LONDON — (AP) — One of the scientists behind the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is warning that the next pandemic may be more contagious and more lethal unless more money is devoted to research and preparations to fight emerging viral threats. In excerpts released before a speech Monday, Professor Sarah Gilbert...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tabloid#Pandemic#Kkr#Ap
ABC News

WHO Europe: Kids in 5-14 age group show highest COVID rates

GENEVA -- The World Health Organization's office for Europe said Tuesday that children in the 5 to 14 age group now account for the highest rates of reported COVID-19 infection in the region. WHO Europe regional director Dr. Hans Kluge also argued that vaccine mandates should be “an absolute last...
KIDS
94.3 Jack FM

Thousands march against COVID restrictions in northwest Europe

(Reuters) – Tens of thousands of protesters marched through several northwest European cities on Saturday to demonstrate against coronavirus restrictions imposed amid a surge in infections. Austria last month became the first country in Western Europe to reimpose a lockdown, which is set to last 20 days, and said it...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
actionforex.com

German ZEW dropped to 29.9, suffering noticeably from latest pandemic development

Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment dropped to 29.9 in December, down from 31.7, but beat expectation of 25.3. Current Situation index dropped sharply to -7.4, down from 12.5. That’s the first negative reading since June. Inflation Expectations dropped -19.0 pts to -33.3. 56.6% of experts expected inflation rate to decline in the next six months.
BUSINESS
AFP

Germany cracks down on unjabbed to tackle Covid surge

Germany will impose sweeping curbs on people not vaccinated against Covid-19 to combat the latest surge in cases, Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday after meeting regional leaders. "Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered," Merkel said, adding that the same rule would also apply to non-essential shops. The outgoing chancellor also spoke out in favour of compulsory vaccinations, which parliament is due to vote on soon. "Given the situation, I think it is appropriate to adopt compulsory vaccination," she said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Action News Jax

Austria to end lockdown on Sunday but not for unvaccinated

BERLIN — (AP) — Austria's fourth national lockdown of the pandemic will end on Sunday but lockdown restrictions will remain for unvaccinated people, the country's new chancellor said Wednesday. Chancellor Karl Nehammer said the end of the lockdown will be a “opening with a seatbelt,” meaning some measures...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid-19: Italy tightens restrictions for unvaccinated

Italy has introduced tougher restrictions for unvaccinated people amid concern over the Omicron variant and a potential spike in infections. Many public activities will be off limits to anyone without a so-called Covid Super Green Pass from Monday. The pass shows proof of vaccination, or recovery from the virus within...
TRAVEL
Interesting Engineering

Austria Imposes Vaccine Mandate For All. A First In Europe

Only days after announcing a lockdown for the unvaccinated, Austria is going into full lockdown once again as cases continue to rise, a report by Reuters reveals. The country's government is also making COVID-19 vaccination mandatory as of February 2022, making it the first country in Europe to impose a compulsory vaccination mandate over its entire adult population.
PHARMACEUTICALS
ABC News

ABC News

470K+
Followers
119K+
Post
240M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy