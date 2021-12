Released on Early Access during February of last year, the niche rogue-lite RPG World of Horror did not receive a huge amount of attention. Those who did play it, however, found plenty to like, such as its distinct 1-bit art style and an intriguing brand of horror inspired by Junji Ito and H.P. Lovecraft. Ever since October 2020, though, fans have wondered about the state of the game, as its developer, panstasz, stayed radio silent for about a year. But now that silence has broken in a big way, as World of Horror just received a major content update titled “The Ceaseless Curse.”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO