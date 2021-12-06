St. Pete Winter Market will join the city’s Warehouse Arts District with Deuces Live

The St. Pete Winter Market happening Dec. 11 is new this year. [ Courtesy of St. Pete Winter Market ]

A new holiday market coming to St. Petersburg will connect two of the city’s arts concepts: the Warehouse Arts District and the Deuces Live District.

From 3-9 p.m. on Dec. 11, the St. Pete Winter Market will include stops along the Pinellas Trail at the Morean Center for Clay (420 22nd St. S), The ArtsXchange (515 22nd St. S), 22 South Food Hall (642 22nd St. S), The Factory St. Pete (2622 Fairfield Ave. S), the gardens of The Woodson African American Museum of Florida (2240 9th Ave. S) and The Deuces Live (833 22nd St. S), a nonprofit organization dedicated to the revitalization of the neighborhood.

Guests can stroll, bike or skate along the festively lit Pinellas Trail to see artist-created holiday decorations and visit more than 150 holiday shops from artists, artisans and small businesses. Keep St. Pete Lit will offer holiday story time, a used book sale and a poetry open mic. Food, beverages and live entertainment will be offered at each venue. Santas will be stationed throughout the event.

The Body Electric Yoga Company will be conducting classes in front of a mural by the artist Cryptic, at 601 24th St. S.

Guests can explore the galleries and studios, breweries and restaurants, and small businesses throughout the districts. It’s a genuine art walk experience because everything is connected by the trail. It’s free to attend, with free parking and free bike valet available.

Kara Behar, founder of The Factory St. Pete, said there has been a desire since the inception of the arts destination to connect with Deuces Live, the historic 22nd Street South corridor where Black businesses and culture thrived during segregation. Today, it’s home to restaurants, murals, the Manhattan Casino and the Woodson museum.

“At the core of The Factory is the neighborhood, which is the Warehouse Arts District and Deuces Live, they intersect,” Behar said. “They’re both very focused on the arts.”

In 2020, there was a First Look event at The Factory St. Pete that featured a market, food trucks and live music, but it was limited to the property. Behar said there was an effort this year to connect the districts using the Pinellas Trail. After sunset on Dec. 11, 2,500 luminaries and Christmas lights will illuminate that section of the trail, which is not normally lit.

“This is the first time that the two districts are coming together,” Behar said. “And it’s a massive market that’s meant to activate the trail.”

The goal is to create a true Christmas market, like the ones in Europe or New York, so that folks can do all of their holiday shopping in one place.

Behar said there are plans to hold the market annually and add a similar event in the spring.

If you go

The St. Pete Winter Market. 3-9 p.m. Dec. 11. Free. Parking is available throughout the districts. Find more information at facebook.com.