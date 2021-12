J&T Express, an Indonesian logistics start-up that had been crowned the long-cherished south-east economy’s 'Top Brand Award' in less than five years after inception, has raised as much as $2.5 billion in a latest fundraising campaign, eventually valuing the company over a whopping $20 billion ahead of its planned IPO in Hang Seng which is expected to take place in the first quarter of 2022, at least three people familiar with the subject-matter had unveiled on condition of anonymity given an upscaled sensitive nature of the issue.

