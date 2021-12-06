ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden urges passage of Build Back Better to lower drug prices: ‘This is not a partisan issue’

By Rachel Tillman
Bay News 9
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden on Monday outlined the ways his Build Back Better bill would lower prescription drug costs — in particular, insulin — for millions across the country, saying it is beyond time to offer Americans the “medicines they need, and the dignity they deserve to be able to afford...

Politics
U.S. Politics
Democratic Party
