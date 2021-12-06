MLB Rumors: Red Sox reportedly have interest in Trevor Story

The Boston Red Sox reportedly have some level of interest in free-agent shortstop Trevor Story.

On the latest episode of "Big Time Baseball," Audacy Sports MLB Insider Jon Heyman says that in addition to two teams pretty consistently linked to Story, the Red Sox might be a player for the two-time All-Star:

"Story, I have heard three teams -- Seattle, Houston and Boston. So it would be interesting to see with Boston. Obviously he could start out at second base potentially, and we'll see what goes on from there."

Of course, the Red Sox have Xander Bogaerts entrenched at shortstop currently. The 29-year-old is consistently one of the top offensive performers at his position, but has -55 defensive runs saved in his career at shortstop.

ESPN's Joon Lee reported in October that Bogaerts "is also open to moving to second or third base down the road." It's unclear if 2022 would be too soon. Story would seemingly be a massive defensive upgrade at shortstop, given that he posted nine defensive runs saved in 2021.

It is also possible that if the Red Sox signed Story he could see his primary action elsewhere on the diamond -- second base, in the outfield -- in 2022, but be an insurance option for the Red Sox in the same way that Trea Turner was for Corey Seager in Los Angeles. Bogaerts can opt out of the final three years of his contract following the 2022 season, and Lee added in his report that the current expectation is that the three-time All-Star will do so, even if his hope is to remain in Boston.

Story had a relatively underwhelming contract year for the Colorado Rockies, slashing .251/.329/.471, but has an .864 OPS since the start of the 2019 season. Now 29, Story does have much better numbers at Coors Field than away from it, which potential suitors will have to consider. But one would think he would have quite a bit of fun peppering the Green Monster, and being inserted into a situation with World Series expectations.

Last week, Audacy Sports ranked Story as the No. 2 remaining free agent . We projected that the two-time Silver Slugger Award winner would land a six-year/$140 million deal at the outset of the offseason. Because Story declined a qualifying offer from the Rockies, the Red Sox would have to forfeit their second-round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft and $500,000 of international bonus pool money if they signed him.

