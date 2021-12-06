ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

MLB Rumors: Red Sox reportedly have interest in Trevor Story

By Tim Kelly
Audacy
Audacy
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kTP0u_0dFaoTfW00

The Boston Red Sox reportedly have some level of interest in free-agent shortstop Trevor Story.

On the latest episode of "Big Time Baseball," Audacy Sports MLB Insider Jon Heyman says that in addition to two teams pretty consistently linked to Story, the Red Sox might be a player for the two-time All-Star:

"Story, I have heard three teams -- Seattle, Houston and Boston. So it would be interesting to see with Boston. Obviously he could start out at second base potentially, and we'll see what goes on from there."

Of course, the Red Sox have Xander Bogaerts entrenched at shortstop currently. The 29-year-old is consistently one of the top offensive performers at his position, but has -55 defensive runs saved in his career at shortstop.

ESPN's Joon Lee reported in October that Bogaerts "is also open to moving to second or third base down the road." It's unclear if 2022 would be too soon. Story would seemingly be a massive defensive upgrade at shortstop, given that he posted nine defensive runs saved in 2021.

It is also possible that if the Red Sox signed Story he could see his primary action elsewhere on the diamond -- second base, in the outfield -- in 2022, but be an insurance option for the Red Sox in the same way that Trea Turner was for Corey Seager in Los Angeles. Bogaerts can opt out of the final three years of his contract following the 2022 season, and Lee added in his report that the current expectation is that the three-time All-Star will do so, even if his hope is to remain in Boston.

Listen to MLB talk now on Audacy and shop the latest MLB team gear

Story had a relatively underwhelming contract year for the Colorado Rockies, slashing .251/.329/.471, but has an .864 OPS since the start of the 2019 season. Now 29, Story does have much better numbers at Coors Field than away from it, which potential suitors will have to consider. But one would think he would have quite a bit of fun peppering the Green Monster, and being inserted into a situation with World Series expectations.

Last week, Audacy Sports ranked Story as the No. 2 remaining free agent . We projected that the two-time Silver Slugger Award winner would land a six-year/$140 million deal at the outset of the offseason. Because Story declined a qualifying offer from the Rockies, the Red Sox would have to forfeit their second-round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft and $500,000 of international bonus pool money if they signed him.

LISTEN NOW on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Boston Red Sox Reportedly Signing Veteran Pitcher

The Boston Red Sox lost a key member of their rotation earlier this offseason, as Eduardo Rodriguez agreed to a five-year deal worth $77 million with the Detroit Tigers. On Friday, the front office found a free agent who can potentially take Rodriguez’s spot in the rotation. According to ESPN...
MLB
985thesportshub.com

Report: Red Sox one of ‘main teams’ in on Javier Baez

Saturday’s reported Michael Wacha signing may just be the start for the Red Sox, as Chaim Bloom’s squad has been identified as the one of the three ‘main teams’ in on free agent shortstop Javier Baez, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman. In addition to the Red Sox, Heyman linked...
MLB
Yardbarker

Red Sox’ Rafael Devers named to All-MLB Second Team

Devers was originally one of six Red Sox players selected as a finalist for the third annual All-MLB team earlier this month, joining teammates Xander Bogaerts, Kyle Schwarber, Enrique Hernandez, J.D. Martinez, and Garrett Whitlock. While the other five were unable to land on one of the two All-MLB squads,...
MLB
NESN

Rumored Red Sox Target Steven Matz Reportedly Signing With This Team

Steven Matz reportedly will not be heading to Boston after all. ESPN’s Jeff Passan early Wednesday morning reported Matz is taking his talents to St. Louis on a four-year deal with an average annual value of $11 million. According to Passan, the left-hander can earn up to $48 million on his new contract with the Cardinals.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Joon Lee
Person
Corey Seager
Person
Xander Bogaerts
Person
Jon Heyman
FanSided

Boston Red Sox Rumors: Jeurys Familia could be the solution in the pen

The Boston Red Sox offseason plans are starting to heat up. With the MLB hot stove in full swing, particularly for the pitching market, the Sox have been involved in all sorts of rumors. While they haven’t ended up pulling the trigger on anyone yet, that doesn’t mean they aren’t going to in the future.
MLB
theScore

Report: Red Sox, Wacha finalizing 1-year deal

The Boston Red Sox and free-agent right-hander Michael Wacha are in the process of finalizing a one-year contract, sources told Jeff Passan of ESPN. The deal is still pending a physical. Wacha, 30, spent the 2021 campaign with the Tampa Bay Rays, authoring a 5.05 ERA and 4.47 FIP over...
MLB
FanSided

Only one Red Sox player made a 2021 All-MLB Team

Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers made an All-MLB team. The third annual All-MLB Teams were announced Tuesday on MLB Network and one Boston Red Sox star made the cut. The All-MLB Team is split into a First and Second Team with each including a player at every infield position, three outfielders, a designated hitter, five starting pitchers plus two relievers.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#The Boston Red Sox#Audacy Sports#The Red Sox#Espn#Bogaerts#Coors Field
Yardbarker

Report: Javier Baez drawing significant interest from Tigers, Red Sox, Mets

With only a handful of days remaining before the expiration of the collective bargaining agreement, MLB free agency is heating up. It certainly sounds like one big name could be poised to sign soon. Shortstop Javier Baez, one of the better players at the position on the market, is being...
MLB
Over the Monster

Red Sox reportedly sign Rich Hill, pending physical

The Boston Red Sox have avoided the top part of the free agent pitching market thus far, but they have made a couple of moves in the lower tiers, searching for veteran upside with the signings of both Michael Wacha as well as James Paxton. Well, before the lockout that is expected to start at 11:59 PM ET on Wednesday, they have squeezed in another signing of that ilk. According to a report from the Boston Globe’s Alex Speier, Boston has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with Milton, MA native Rich Hill. The deal is pending a physical, which presumably would have to be done before the aforementioned 11:59 deadline. We will update this post when reported contract terms come out.
MLB
NESN

MLB Rumors: Red Sox, James Paxton In Agreement On One-Year Deal

The Red Sox reportedly have made another move to bolster their pitching depth. Four days after Boston signed Michael Wacha, the Red Sox reportedly handed out another one-year deal, this time to James Paxton. Sportsnet 650’s Chad Dey was the first to report the news, and ESPN’s Jeff Passan followed up with details of the contract.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

MLB Rumors: Red Sox Agree To Minor League Contract With Rob Refsnyder

The Boston Red Sox agreed to a minor league contract with free agent Rob Refsnyder, multiple sources told MassLive’s Chris Cotillo on Tuesday. Refsnyder, a 30-year-old with infield and outfield experience, was outrighted off the Minnesota Twins’ 40-man roster earlier this month. He spent the 2021 season with Minnesota, batting .245 with two home runs, 12 RBIs and a .663 OPS in 157 plate appearances across 51 major league games.
MLB
CBS Boston

Red Sox Reportedly Sign Lefty James Paxton

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox added to their rotation early Wednesday morning, reportedly signing lefty James Paxton to a one-year deal. The southpaw is coming off Tommy John surgery, and isn’t expected to return until midway through the season. Paxton was once a top-of-the-rotation guy, but will likely slot into the back end of Boston’s rotation when he returns. Boston also has a two-year option on Paxton for the 2023 and 2024 seasons. The deal is reportedly for $10 million in 2022, and could be worth up to $35 million in total. The 33-year-old Paxton pitched just 1.1 innings for the Seattle...
MLB
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox sign Ryan Brasier to new contract

Arbitration won't be necessary for the Boston Red Sox and relief pitcher Ryan Brasier after all. The two sides agreed to a one-year contract worth $1.4 million on Tuesday, according to FanSided's Robert Murray. Tomase: Can Wacha find success with Sox after 'no-brainer' signing?. Brasier, who joined the Red Sox...
MLB
NESN

MLB Rumors: Yankees Sign Former Red Sox Shortstop As Free Agent

The New York Yankees seemingly have been tied to each free agent this offseason, but reportedly got one of their guys Monday. The Yankees signed former Boston Red Sox shortstop José Peraza to a minor league deal, according to Dan Martin of the New York Post. Peraza has bounced around...
MLB
Over the Monster

Red Sox should have a quiet non-tender deadline

The big day on the calendar that most baseball fans have circled for this week is Wednesday night when the CBA officially ends and the owners put on a transaction freeze in the form of a lockout. But before we get to that point, there is one more deadline on this offseason schedule for teams to set their rosters before the freeze. That would be the non-tender deadline, the day on which teams have to decide whether or not they will tender deals to their arbitration-eligible players. Note that agreements do not need to be struck at this point, but teams will decide whether they will tender a contract to eventually agree on an arbitration salary for 2022 or whether they will non-tender the player and send them to free agency. The deadline for teams is at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday.
MLB
Boston

Red Sox rumors: Rafael Devers extension talks have seen ‘zero’ progress

Devers batted .279/.352/.538 last season. The Red Sox reportedly have not made any progress in extension talks with infielder Rafael Devers, according to MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. Per Cotillo, the two sides are “exceedingly” unlikely to reach a deal before the CBA expires on Thursday at 12:01 a.m. Cotillo added that...
MLB
FanSided

Rumors: Are the Texas Rangers still in on former Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story?

The Texas Rangers made the first of what will likely be a bevy of moves this offseason as our colleague, Robert Murray, was the first to report that the Rangers have agreed to terms with free agent infielder Marcus Semien on Sunday afternoon. With that report, most people would have thought that the Rangers would no longer be in on former Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story … but you would be wrong.
MLB
Audacy

Audacy

47K+
Followers
51K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy