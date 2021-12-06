ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No Way Home Spidey Suits to be included in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition

By katykakes
cinelinx.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition dropped today and we learned the...

www.cinelinx.com

ComicBook

Best Picture Yet Of New Green Goblin Costume For Spider-Man: No Way Home Revealed

Spider-Man: No Way Home's latest poster just gave fans their best look yet at the new Green Goblin costume for the movie. Most of the previous marketing material had Willem Dafoe's character in a slightly tweaked version of the Sam Raimi suit. However, this latest entry has him without a hood and menacing toward Tom Holland's hero and Doctor Strange in the middle. He also seems to continue to inch toward the center of these posters, which has become a running theme or gag in the images Sony has been giving fans. Also of note in this poster is the first appearance of The Lizard on one of these. Doctor Octopus' arms had featured heavily in the first one. But, he's not in the spotlight here. Electro also gets some prime-time billing too. Which is curious as well. Maybe all of these posters are supposed to represent the variant universes that housed all the Peter Parkers? It's to early to call at this point. But, speculation has kicked into a gear many didn't think was possible with all of these reveals. Check out the poster for yourself down below!
MOVIES
TechRadar

Marvel is planning a new Spider-Man trilogy after No Way Home, says Sony producer

Both Sony and Marvel are planning a second Tom Holland-led Spider-Man trilogy after No Way Home, Sony producer Amy Pascal has confirmed. Speaking to Fandango in a recent interview, Pascal revealed that the studio is “getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel,” adding that “we’re thinking of [the Homecoming trilogy] as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies.”
MOVIES
heroichollywood.com

‘Spider-Man’ Producer Amy Pascal On Potential Venom Crossover & Miles Morales

Veteran Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal opened up about Tom Holland’s web crawler potentially crossing over with Venom and Miles Morales. The future of Spider-Man is looking more exciting and expansive than ever. Sony has a number of Spider-Man adjacent projects in the works, including the commercially successful Venom films, as well as Morbius and Kraven the Hunter. Venom: Let There Be Carnage ended with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man officially being folded into the universe, bridging together the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Sony’s Spider-Man Universe.
MOVIES
geekositymag.com

Sony Can’t Stop Massive Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home Leaks On Dec 14

Written By Mikey Sutton • Editor-in-Chief • Owner. Sony can’t stop Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home leaks dropping on December 14. Furthermore, it’s the beginning of an avalanche. The entire film will receive an autopsy. Moreover, this is before the movie opens in the U.S. No, Tom Holland won’t spill...
MOVIES
IGN

Spider-Man: No Way Home Posters Reveal More About The Spidey Villains - IGN The Fix: Entertainment

New look at the returning Spider-Man villains in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and while the villains take center stage on each No Way Home poster, there’s a certain webhead (or webheads) stealing attention away from the treacherous Spiderman trio of foes. Featuring Doc Ock, Electro and Green Goblin, the three posters each focus on the villains, with a certain friendly neighborhood Spider-Man photobombing the forefront. While the Spider-Men on each poster might be blurred out, the costumes of the Spider-Men look slightly different on each: The one on the Doc ock poster matches up with Tom Holland’s Spidey costume, while the costume on the Electro poster looks an awful lot like Andrew Garfield’s Amazing Spider-Man outfit, and the Green Goblin poster’s Spider-Man kinda syncs up with Toby Macguire’s 2002 Spider-Man outfit. It’s as if Toby MacGuire and Andrew Garfield’s involvement in Spiderman No Way Home has been all but confirmed by Sony and Marvel. Seems like they’d rather drop subtle hints and clues for the Internet and outlets like us to keep speculating and keep the buzz going for the film well up until the December 17th release.Why does Electro have the Iron Man Arc Reactor? Electro Arc Reactor is sure to be a point of contention in Spider-Man No Way Home. And with #SpidermanNoWayHome just around the corner, people can’t stop thinking about #SpiderMan … even the OG MJ, Kirsten Dunst, is thinking about the old webslinger in a recent interview she did with Entertainment Weekly. The actress expressed her desire to reprise her role in a new Spider-Man movie. And finally, we here at IGN partnered with Rogue Games to produce Rogue Jam: a brand-new game jam offering exclusive development deals to competing indie game developers.
MOVIES
heroichollywood.com

New ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Posters Include Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange

Marvel Studios’ latest posters for Spider-Man: No Way Home feature Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange and the mirror dimension. Tickets for Spider-Man: No Way Home are finally available. In celebration of the event, Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios have released three new posters from Tom Holland’s latest Spidey adventure, as well as a cheeky promotional video. We’ve known for a while that Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange is set to be a main player in No Way Home, but the latest posters solidify his presence in the Spidey threequel.
MOVIES

