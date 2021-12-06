No Way Home Spidey Suits to be included in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition

New look at the returning Spider-Man villains in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and while the villains take center stage on each No Way Home poster, there’s a certain webhead (or webheads) stealing attention away from the treacherous Spiderman trio of foes. Featuring Doc Ock, Electro and Green Goblin, the three posters each focus on the villains, with a certain friendly neighborhood Spider-Man photobombing the forefront. While the Spider-Men on each poster might be blurred out, the costumes of the Spider-Men look slightly different on each: The one on the Doc ock poster matches up with Tom Holland’s Spidey costume, while the costume on the Electro poster looks an awful lot like Andrew Garfield’s Amazing Spider-Man outfit, and the Green Goblin poster’s Spider-Man kinda syncs up with Toby Macguire’s 2002 Spider-Man outfit. It’s as if Toby MacGuire and Andrew Garfield’s involvement in Spiderman No Way Home has been all but confirmed by Sony and Marvel. Seems like they’d rather drop subtle hints and clues for the Internet and outlets like us to keep speculating and keep the buzz going for the film well up until the December 17th release.Why does Electro have the Iron Man Arc Reactor? Electro Arc Reactor is sure to be a point of contention in Spider-Man No Way Home. And with #SpidermanNoWayHome just around the corner, people can’t stop thinking about #SpiderMan … even the OG MJ, Kirsten Dunst, is thinking about the old webslinger in a recent interview she did with Entertainment Weekly. The actress expressed her desire to reprise her role in a new Spider-Man movie. And finally, we here at IGN partnered with Rogue Games to produce Rogue Jam: a brand-new game jam offering exclusive development deals to competing indie game developers.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO