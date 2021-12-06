ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Will Smith Wild Wild West Scene Director Barry Sonnenfeld Says He Deeply Regrets

By Dirk Libbey
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Making good movies is hard. If there’s one thing that more than a hundred years of Hollywood filmmaking have shown it’s that making a good movie can be tough, but in the history of bad movies, there are a few that still stand out as being particularly terrible. 1999’s Wild Wild...

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

The Internet Is Debating Whether Denzel Washington Or Will Smith Are Better Actors, And It’s Not Even Close

We’re lucky enough to be alive at the same time as two of the best actors ever. The Little Things’ Denzel Washington and King Richard star Will Smith have both given us so many unforgettable performances that it’s hard to know where to begin when you talk about either of their careers. In that way, it might seem a little unfair to compare them -- but compare them, the Internet will. A recent debate over who is the better actor recently unfolded on Twitter, and according to fans there, it’s not even really a debate.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Gal Gadot's Cleopatra Movie Lost Patty Jenkins As Director But Is Now Bringing In Some Marvel Talent

Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins had seemingly become an inseparable team. The two had made a pair of Wonder Woman movies together and in addition to planning to make a third film in that franchise, the pair were also set to team for a new movie about the life of Cleopatra. But now Gal Gadot will have to get used to working with a new director. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Kari Skogland is now set to take over directing duties on the film now that Patty Jenkins has decided not to direct the movie.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Bradley Cooper's new movie lands 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes

Bradley Cooper's new movie Licorice Pizza has landed an impressive 100% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The latest film from Phantom Thread and There Will Be Blood director Paul Thomas Anderson is described as a coming-of-age comedy, with Alana Haim (of band Haim fame) and Cooper Hoffman (son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman) playing the leads.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Sonnenfeld
Person
Jon Peters
Person
Bradley Cooper
Person
Will Smith
Person
Kenneth Branagh
Person
Kevin Smith
Person
Paul Thomas Anderson
CinemaBlend

The Advice Tom Cruise Gave Kirsten Dunst That Helped Her Land Her Iconic Interview With The Vampire Role

Kirsten Dunst is among a crop of actors who started starring in movies as a kid and have found enough success (and life balance) to become successful into adulthood. The 39-year-old actor, who is currently receiving Oscar buzz for her role in The Power of the Dog, recently looked back over her career and remembered the moment she auditioned for her role in Interview With The Vampire, which would become her big break, and there’s a Tom Cruise story involved.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Nightmare Alley Reviews Are In, See What Critics Are Saying About Bradley Cooper’s New Movie

The last time Guillermo del Toro directed a feature film it was The Shape of Water and it went on to be named Best Picture at the Academy Awards. And so, it would make a lot of sense to pay attention to del Toro’s next movie, the dark noir tale Nightmare Alley. Critics have now had a chance to see the new movie starring Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, and even more impressive stars, and while it’s not being reviewed quite as warmly as the last movie, this is still a film you’ll likely want to check out.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wild Wild West
CinemaBlend

M. Night Shyamalan's New Secret Project Is Adding A Guardians Of The Galaxy Star

There are many words one could use to describe M. Night Shyamalan but the most appropriate might be “unstoppable.” He’s made movies that were box office hits and flops. He’s made movies that have been critically lauded and critically blasted, but the man has never stopped making movies and more importantly he’s never stopped making his particular kind of unique movies. As with all things M. Night, we don’t know much about his next project, but what we do know now is that it will star Dave Bautista.
MOVIES
Primetimer

Joshua Malina urges Mel Gibson to be canceled: "Why is Hollywood still hiring this raging anti-Semite?"

In a piece for The Atlantic, The West Wing alum wonders why Gibson keeps getting high-profile gigs, from starring in Starz's John Wick prequel series The Continental to directing a new Lethal Weapon movie. "May I humbly suggest that in addition to a robust inclusion policy, Warner Bros. needs an equally robust exclusion policy?" says Malina. "How about “Don’t hire racist, anti-Semitic misogynists”? Free advice: Avoid this trifecta, Warner Bros. You want a triple threat? Don’t hire Mel Gibson; search for the next Donald O’Connor! And it’s not just Warner Bros. that’s wearing moral blinders. Earlier this year it was announced that Gibson will star in a John Wick origin series for Starz and Lionsgate Television. How did this guy become such a hot ticket again? Is it just that memories of his hate speech have faded, while Hollywood’s recollection of his box-office pull remains? It is inarguably true that the main targets of Gibson’s prejudice are the Jews, but what boggles my mind is that Hollywood is also overlooking his profound misogyny and forays into anti-Black racism. I wish anti-Jewish hatred alone were enough to get him cast into the wilderness, but, hey, if it has to be because of his other prejudices, I’m okay with that. Let him take the hundreds of millions he’s already earned in Hollywood and retire somewhere nice to contemplate his life choices. I hear the Judean Hills are lovely this time of year."
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Feinberg Forecast: Scott Updates His Projections as Race Enters December

PLEASE NOTE: This forecast, assembled by The Hollywood Reporter‘s awards columnist Scott Feinberg, reflects his best attempt to predict the behavior of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, not his personal preferences. He arrives at these standings by drawing upon consultations with voters and awards strategists, analysis of marketing and awards campaigns, results of awards ceremonies that precede the Oscars and the history of the Oscars ceremony itself. There will be regular updates to reflect new developments. *BEST PICTURE* Frontrunners West Side Story (Disney, Dec. 10, trailer) Belfast (Focus, Nov. 12, trailer) King Richard (Warner Bros., Nov. 19, trailer) The Power of the Dog...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Michael Keaton Upset To Learn Ryan Reynolds Also Crossed Over Between Marvel And DC

Michael Keaton was kind of upset to learn that Ryan Reynolds has also crossed over between Marvel and DC. The Batman star sat down with Jimmy Kimmel for an interview, and the host had to break the bad news to the beloved actor. Keaton's response got a bit colorful, but he understood. Of course, he's been in Spider-Man: Homecoming and the Dark Knight's beginnings in movies. On the other hand, Reynolds was the Green Lantern and absolutely crushed Deadpool for Marvel. You're going to see even more actors pop up between the two threads in future projects as more of them get greenlit every day. So, he's not going to try and learn a lot about these two separate universes in an effort to not get any more confused than he already is. For some fans, he's the best Batman, but he clearly isn't taking himself too seriously in the years since he helped make the superhero genre explode.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Jurnee Smollett Joins Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones in Amazon’s ‘The Burial’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jurnee Smollett has landed the female lead in “The Burial,” a new courtroom drama from Amazon Studios. The “Lovecraft Country” actor will star opposite Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones in the Maggie Betts-directed project. Based on a true story, the film follows a bankrupt funeral home owner who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. The owner hires a flamboyant attorney (Foxx) to handle the case. Smollett will play Foxx’s opposing counsel, sources said. Betts is directing from a script written by Doug Wright. Producers on the film include Bobby Shriver via his Bobby Shriver Inc....
MOVIES
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Benedict Cumberbatch makes the West even wilder in 'Power of the Dog'

One of the wildest things about Jane Campion's startling, Montana-set western is that it was shot in New Zealand. You may notice that the snow-capped "Rockies" seem a little small but, otherwise, the skies are big and the desolate beauty of America's west in 1925 feels right. It's the setting for a fascinating psychological study that capitalizes on something that gay viewers already know: The most homophobic people often have questions about their own sexuality. Here, it's Benedict Cumberbatch as a vicious rancher eager to exploit the weaknesses of others, including his new sister-in-law's (Kirsten Dunst) insecurity and his nephew's (Kodi Smit-McPhee) struggles with his identity. The acting is sensational and Campion caps it off with a perfectly unsettling conclusion. Netflix.
MOVIES
The Guardian

Being the Ricardos review – Nicole Kidman makes light comedy look like hard work in Lucille Ball biopic

Aaron Sorkin’s strenuously unrelaxed comedy-drama is inspired by the legendary US TV show I Love Lucy starring real-life married couple Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz whose surname on the show was “Ricardo”; their programme boldly cast Latino and white together, pioneered the three-camera sitcom, ruled the airwaves in the 1950s and dominated schedules with reruns for decades afterwards. (There’s a gag in Crocodile Dundee about Mick seeing a TV for the first time in years and nodding calmly to see I Love Lucy is still on.)
TV SHOWS
Inside the Magic

Jennifer Lawrence Blasts DiCaprio & Chalamet, Filming Was “Misery and Hell”

Jennifer Lawrence (The Hunger Games, American Hustle, X-Men: First Class) recently wrapped filming on her latest endeavor, Netflix Original Don’t Look Up (2021). The Louisville native stars alongside Academy Award winner Leonardo DiCaprio (Titanic, The Revenent, The Great Gatsby, Catch Me If You Can) and Timothée Chalamet (Dune, Little Women, Wonka). Recently, Lawrence blasted her costars, calling the day she spent filming in a car with them the “most annoying day of my life.”
CELEBRITIES
Cinema Blend

Spider-Man: No Way Home Actress Marissa Tomei Jokes About The Burden Of Knowing The Movie’s Ending, And Who She Told

Spider-Man: No Way Home is one of the most anticipated Marvel movies since Avengers: Endgame. The movie will be the end of a trilogy for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and might, if the rumors are to be believed, blow the doors off the burgeoning multiverse by introducing both the Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield versions of Spider-Man into the MCU. The way this movie ends is likely to be a big deal for fans, but only Marissa Tomei’s therapist knows for sure.
MOVIES
The Independent

Leonardo DiCaprio’s father makes acting debut with cameo in Licorice Pizza

Leonardo DiCaprio’s father George has made his acting debut with a cameo in Paul Thomas Anderson’s new comedy-drama, Licorice Pizza.The love story, set in 1973, stars two newcomers, American pop rock band Haim member, Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman, the son of late Phillip Seymour Hoffman. It also stars Sean Penn, Bradley Cooper, Tom Watts and Benny Safdie.The Revenant actor, DiCaprio, was reportedly attending the premiere of his forthcoming film Don’t Look Up, also starring Jennifer Lawrence, on Sunday (5 December) when he found out about his father’s role in Anderson’s critically acclaimed coming-of-age movie. In conversation with ET at...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
43K+
Followers
28K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy