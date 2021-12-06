The Will Smith Wild Wild West Scene Director Barry Sonnenfeld Says He Deeply Regrets

In a piece for The Atlantic, The West Wing alum wonders why Gibson keeps getting high-profile gigs, from starring in Starz's John Wick prequel series The Continental to directing a new Lethal Weapon movie. "May I humbly suggest that in addition to a robust inclusion policy, Warner Bros. needs an equally robust exclusion policy?" says Malina. "How about “Don’t hire racist, anti-Semitic misogynists”? Free advice: Avoid this trifecta, Warner Bros. You want a triple threat? Don’t hire Mel Gibson; search for the next Donald O’Connor! And it’s not just Warner Bros. that’s wearing moral blinders. Earlier this year it was announced that Gibson will star in a John Wick origin series for Starz and Lionsgate Television. How did this guy become such a hot ticket again? Is it just that memories of his hate speech have faded, while Hollywood’s recollection of his box-office pull remains? It is inarguably true that the main targets of Gibson’s prejudice are the Jews, but what boggles my mind is that Hollywood is also overlooking his profound misogyny and forays into anti-Black racism. I wish anti-Jewish hatred alone were enough to get him cast into the wilderness, but, hey, if it has to be because of his other prejudices, I’m okay with that. Let him take the hundreds of millions he’s already earned in Hollywood and retire somewhere nice to contemplate his life choices. I hear the Judean Hills are lovely this time of year."

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO