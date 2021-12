The exes reunited at Carmelo Anthony and the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Reunited and it feels so good! La La Anthony looked like she was in good spirits, as she brought her son Kiyan to his dad Carmelo‘s basketball game at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Tuesday November 23 in new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. Even though La La, 39, filed for divorce from the 37-year-old Lakers player in June, she still seemed supportive of her ex, while he was playing against the Knicks, as she watched with their 14-year-old son.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO