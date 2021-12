HOLZMINDEN, Germany — Symrise AG announced Dec. 7 that it has signed a purchase agreement for the acquisition of Giraffe Foods Inc., a Canada based producer of customized sauces, dips, dressings, syrups and beverage concentrates for B2B customers, in the home meal replacement, food service and retail markets. With this transaction, Symrise will take a major step forward in the value chain, providing a wider variety of advanced taste solutions to a larger customer base in North America. This move will drive accelerated growth in the region for Symrise’s Flavor & Nutrition segment. In their fiscal year ended June 2021, Giraffe Foods saw an increase in sales above 25 %, generating revenues of approximately CAD $80 million. The closing of the transaction is expected before the end of 2021. The purchase amount has not been disclosed.

