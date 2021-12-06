ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Why driving schools are still backlogged nearly 2 years after the start of the pandemic

By Lauren Mixon
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PbH01_0dFanqju00

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Teens anxious to get their license may have to wait longer than they’d like since coronavirus shutdowns continue to cause delays months after being lifted.

Pat Brown, driving school instructor at AAA , said driving instructions at his organization shut down for about month and half toward the start of the pandemic, creating a domino effect for students looking to take courses.

“We had students that we were in the process of working with that [were] put on hold, and then during that time there were a lot of students that wanted to start driving, so it really [created] a big backlog,” he said. “And when everybody started driving again, the backlog just continued. Most driving schools are backlogged anywhere from 10 to 12 weeks, if not further out than that.”

New restaurant to join the businesses at The Greene

Brown said each month, the school typically has between 10 and 15 students finish driving courses, with even more signed up and waiting to complete classes. Sharon Fife, president of D&D Driving School , said with four locations throughout the Miami Valley, they turn out a few hundred students monthly, averaging 50 to 60 at each location. She said right now, students who initially signed up in July and August are just getting to complete their classes, and there are a number of reasons for the continued delays.

“During this process with COVID, we’ve had several instructors get sick, or if they get exposed, then they have to quarantine. So all that kind of pushes things back and makes things a little slower. I think of our instructors, we’ve had six or seven actually get COVID, and then they’re off for two weeks or a month, so it just kind of slows everything down,” said Fife.

Like AAA, D&D also catered to students who were already signed up when the school was able to reopen and students were once again able to take classes. Both driving schools also started offering online classes to allow students to get through a portion of the instruction with minimal contact. But Brown said a change in state requirements also altered the timing at which students could complete both the written and driving portions.

DeWine announces $250M proposal for first responder grant

“The state requires 24 hours of classroom instruction and then eight hours of driving,” he said. “They recently, just in July, changed that the students have to have all 24 hours of the classes completed before we can drive with them. So we’ve adopted that state regulation, so that’s part of the slowing process, where before, they could start their driving while still doing the classes.”

Both Brown and Fife said the best way to avoid feeling the effects of the prolonged driving school wait is to sign up ahead of time. With students able to sign up for classes at 15 years and five months old and get their permit at 15 years and six months, Brown said it’s important to call around to find out which driving school has the best schedule and pricing for your child. He said its also important to exercise patience, as most schools are booked out significantly further than normal.

Lastly, Fife said after students have completed their classroom and driving portion of classes, and have gotten in 50 hours of practice with a parent, families should be prepared for the wait to continue ahead of getting a license at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

“There’s also a backlog at the exam station,” said Fife. “So I know last week they were already booking their driving tests into January, so that’s something else to know. I didn’t used to suggest students schedule their tests when they first got scheduled to drive [with a driving school] but now I have been just because there is a backlog there also.”

“I don’t see [the backlog] coming to a close by the end of the summer,” added Brown.

| See more Top Stories from WDTN.com here ➡

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Ohio experiencing steep increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Since Sunday, Ohio is seeing a steep increase in COVID cases and hospitalizations which health leaders attribute to recent holiday gatherings. Some leaders suspect residents are experiencing large amounts of COVID fatigue. Families are leaving their guard down among one another for the holidays resulting in a spike in cases. “We’re […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Disaster Aid Ohio building 8 homes for Dayton tornado victims

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – On Wednesday, Disaster Aid Ohio began building the first of 8 homes for tornado survivors in Dayton. Disaster Aid Ohio is an Amish disaster response group, and the build for qualified people is also part of the Tornado Survivor Pathway to Homeownership Project. “The Tornado Survivor Pathway to Homeownership Program is […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 7,876 new cases, 612 hospitalizations

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  As of Tuesday, Dec. 7, the Ohio Department of Health reports a total of 1,743,801 (+7,876) cases, leading to 88,565 (+612) hospitalizations and 10,975 (+71) admissions into the ICU. A total of 6,824,317 people — 58.38% of the state’s […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Three-car crash closes Dayton street

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are on the scene of a crash that closed part of North Main Street in Dayton on Wednesday According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, Dayton Police and Fire Departments were called to a crash on North Main St. When they arrived they found three cars had collided, blocking traffic on […]
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Dayton, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Health
WDTN

Need a job? A Dayton treatment center is hiring

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Are you in need of a job? You can head to open interviews at a Dayton treatment center. Woodhaven said it will host the event on Thursday, Dec. 9 at 627 South Edwin C. Moses Boulevard, building D on the 6th floor. There are openings for LPNs and RNs, CDCAs, and […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

G.R.O.W. Act introduced to help Ohio retain graduates, grow workforce

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A new initiative is working to keep graduates of Ohio universities and colleges in Ohio. State representatives said the G.R.O.W Act, introduced in Columbus on Monday, could help the state retain graduates and grow our workforce. Kareem Jalanbo, a Wright State University junior majoring in computer science, received a $1,000 retention […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

West Dayton entrepreneur incubator celebrates grand opening

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A hub for minority entrepreneurs to connect to the resources they need in West Dayton celebrates it’s grand opening. The Greater West Dayton Incubator will provide access to work space, consulting, training and capital — helping minority and underrepresented business owners in the community. “It’s really just a resource in the […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Teen shot at Alabama church from Dayton

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — The victim in a shooting at an Alabama church Friday night has been identified as 18-year-old Michael Fauber, of Dayton, Ohio, according to an official statement from Sam Penrod, a spokesman with the church. Police and other first responders responded to calls of a shooting at The Church of Jesus Christ […]
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Brown
WDTN

New bill focuses on higher ed to rebuild Ohio’s population, future workforce

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An ambitious bill promises an investment in higher education to help tackle population decline and workforce shortages in Ohio. Monday, flanked by nine presidents from many of the state’s largest colleges and universities State Rep. Jon Cross (R-Kenton) announced the Graduate and Retain Ohio’s Workforce (GROW) Act. He called it an […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Mother, 4 kids injured in Springfield crash after hitting tree

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A mother and her four children were injured after a crash in Springfield Tuesday. According to the Springfield Police Department, the single-car crash happened at 8:34 a.m. on East High Street. A 32-year-old woman was driving her four kids — ages 10, nine, six and 5 — in the vehicle. When […]
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WDTN

At least 1 taken to hospital after Dayton crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are at the scene of a crash in Dayton Friday Sergeant Blackwell with Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said crews were called to the crash on Brandt Street just before 9:30 p.m. He said it is possibly a two-car crash. Blackwell said medics made a transport to Miami Valley Hospital, but […]
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving Schools#Pandemic#Aaa#The Greene Brown#D D Driving School#Covid
WDTN

Stolen Springfield FD ambulance found

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A missing ambulance was recovered on Tuesday morning after it was stolen from medics attending a call. The Springfield Police Department said the medics had parked on the 2000 block of Kenton Street and left the keys in the ignition while dealing with a call. When they returned to where they […]
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WDTN

DeWine announces $250M proposal for first responder grant

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine announced a proposal for a new first responder grant Monday. DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced the proposal to direct $250 million in grant funding to law enforcement and other first-responder agencies during a press conference. The fund would come from the American Rescue Plan Act. According […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

WDTN

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
844K+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy