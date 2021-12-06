Stateville Prison Guard Indicted on Aggravated Battery Great Bodily Harm of Inmate –
Will Co. (ECWd) - Update on a previously published video of Stateville Prison Guard, Officer Chris...edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Will Co. (ECWd) - Update on a previously published video of Stateville Prison Guard, Officer Chris...edgarcountywatchdogs.com
He was just doing his job and protecting himself from the most violent criminals on this earth !!! actually he deserves a promotion and a nice vacation!👍🏻💰💰💰
Comments / 10